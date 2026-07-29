Hi! How’s your week? Welcome to the July Edit! xo

Good news: We’re offering 20% off Big Salad annual subscriptions right now. That’s $4/month for every issue for a whole year, plus access to our deep archives, like the book that profoundly changed my married friend’s sex life, three mid-life career changes, four ways to deepen friendships, a book-filled island home tour, and how to tell a spouse that you want a divorce — simply click here for the discount, and email us at newsletter@cupofjo.com if you have any hiccups. xoxo

This month, we also sent five issues:

Plus, here’s what we watched, read, noticed, and ate this month (and please share your recs in the comments!)… xoxo

Book: “I rarely reread books, but every few years I’m pulled back to Jhumpa Lahiri’s Interpreter of Maladies. Her short story collection, which won the 2000 Pulitzer Prize, follows Indian and Indian-American men and women as they navigate marriage, loneliness, affairs, and immigration — all different, all beautiful.” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder Toothbrush: “I’d been meaning to upgrade my toothbrush for a while, so I started using this SURI sonic toothbrush a few weeks ago, and I genuinely love it. It makes my teeth feel sparkly clean (more than my old electric toothbrush), and the battery lasts for a full month (no need to bring a charger on vacation). Plus, it looks good on our bathroom mirror. I ordered two more for my boys and highly recommend it. Bonus for Big Salad readers: get 15% off with code JOANNA.” — Joanna

Parenting find: “As my son gets older, my vague explanations of ‘how babies are made’ just aren’t cutting it anymore. Lately, whenever he has a question, I reach for this age-appropriate book. It’s scientifically accurate, matter-of-fact, and inclusive. I was nervous about these conversations, but he’s been completely unfazed, which reminds me that he doesn’t have the shame-based baggage around sex that many of us former evangelicals grew up with!” — Alison Piepmeyer, partnerships director Realization: “As a mom of young kids, I cling to our nap and bedtime schedules, but every once in a while, my husband Max reminds me that it’s okay — even good — to step outside our routines. Recently we drove by a beautiful field of sunflowers. Even though the idea of unbuckling three car seats, then buckling them up again, sounded like a lot, we pulled over to take in the view, and it was really sweet.” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor

Freddie update: “Thirteen-year-old Anton is so in love with Freddie’s dog, Ranger (named after the Power Rangers, naturally), that we’ve been bringing him to Brooklyn to hang out. He loves walking around the neighborhood and checking out the scents of cafés, gardens, and playgrounds.” — Joanna Photo trick: “We tooled around the Met with my cousin last week, and my six-year-old asked to photograph us at the Temple of Dendur. Honestly, she got some of the best shots of the day! I think people smile differently when a child is taking the picture. You may have to delete 500 extras, but give them a shot.” — Kelsey Miller, Cup of Jo editor

Ad break! Thank you to Apple Gift Card for partnering with Big Salad, which allows us to send this issue without a paywall.

Fall is coming up, and I’m excited for cool evenings, apple cider donuts, and tucking my hair into a turtleneck. To get ready for back-to-school season, I’m stocking up on a few essentials to make sure everything runs smoothly…

Apple Gift Card is my go-to gift for teens. I keep a stack ready for birthdays, college send-offs, and just ‘cause. Extra charging cables because they keep disappearing in the black holes that are my children’s bedrooms. Fun postage stamps, like Muhammad Ali, Mister Rogers, and Betty White.

My kids’ favorite cereals for easy weekday mornings. Freshly sharpened pencils for that nostalgic scent, along with a cool sharpener. Deodorant. No explanation needed.

How are you getting ready for fall? We’ve got this!! xoxo

Says Grace Farris on 5 Friends Try on 25 Swimsuits: “Lime green paletas, redemption stories, Beyoncé on a yacht — this is the most charming swimsuit roundup.”

Says Helen on Freddie Texted Me the Funniest Thing: “When my husband and I were first dating, we were sitting on his porch while I complained about a stressful work situation. A man walked by on the other side of the road with a cute dog, and my now-husband pretend-yelled ‘Hey, give us your dog! My girlfriend had a bad day!’ It made me laugh then and still makes me smile now.”

Says Anna on Eight Things I’m Loving Right Now: “I was chatting with my mom, when my dad walked up and handed her the second half of his Coke. She took it with a smile and just kept talking and it was the sweetest, most perfect picture of a lived-in marriage.”

Says Karen on Eight Things I’m Loving Right Now: “Ralph Fiennes is never a bad idea. May I suggest a rewatch of The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Menu? Whew. Suddenly sweating.”

(Opening photo by Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash. Apple cider donut photo by Laura Austin/Stocksy. Breakfast cereal photo by Gerardo Covarrubias/Unsplash. Deodorant photo by Asya Molochkova/Stocksy. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. Thank you so much.)

Thank you so much for reading! Coming up: an insider’s London travel guide, how to change careers after staying home with kids, and stunning home before-and-afters. Lots of love, as always. xoxo

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