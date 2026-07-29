Big Salad

Big Salad

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Malaika Marsh's avatar
Malaika Marsh
3d

Hi,

Could you create a post about what to do when you have children and are getting divorced? I am wondering if I have missed anything. My child wants to change her name, I have brought books for her, created a new routine, and suppressed an ocean of rage towards my ex.

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1 reply by Joanna Goddard
Jessie Randall's avatar
Jessie Randall
2d

Loved this one. Those toothbrushes are the best.

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