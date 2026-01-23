Hello! How is your week going?

First off, thank you for the incredibly kind comments about my recent breakup. I cried multiple times while reading them. Women really do make the world go ‘round.

Secondly, we’re very excited about this issue! Last September, we wrote about three women who changed careers later in life, and readers requested we turn it into a series. “I LOVE these stories and want to see more,” wrote Brandy. Adds Lindsay: “Yes! I’m in the midst of figuring out a career change, and it’s so hard.“ Lastly, says Camille: “I’ve spent 13 years in corporate America, and my brain is constantly buzzing over how I will exit it.”

So! Without further ado, here are three great people who changed their careers — a therapist, restaurant owner, and nurse — and how they made it happen…