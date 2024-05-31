Four Ways I’ve Learned to Deepen Friendships
Although the last one might be a little controversial!
Hi!!! How is your week going? Today I’d love to talk about deepening friendships, and I’d be thrilled to hear your thoughts, too. During the rollercoaster of the past two years — divorce, mediation, dating, etc. — I’ve leaned a lot on my friends. So much so that this week, I started weeping in therapy, and when my therapist asked why, I told her, “Happy tears, I’m so grateful and moved by my friendships.” These lovely men and women have kept my head above water — what would I do without them?
After my marriage ended, my friends Rob and Kath invited me over for Christmas. Andy took me on morning coffee walks. Kenan cooked me dinner (including a cheese plate, parchment-baked salmon and veggies, and Rice Krispie treats). Gemma chatted on the phone for 100+ years. Mo left a loaf of banana bread on my stoop. Alison sent cute videos of her toddler, like the one below, can you even bear it!!!
Over my 20+ years in NYC, I’ve figured out a few ways to deepen friendships with both men and women. Here are four tried-and-true things I always do: