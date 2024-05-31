Hi!!! How is your week going? Today I’d love to talk about deepening friendships, and I’d be thrilled to hear your thoughts, too. During the rollercoaster of the past two years — divorce, mediation, dating, etc. — I’ve leaned a lot on my friends. So much so that this week, I started weeping in therapy, and when my therapist asked why, I told her, “Happy tears, I’m so grateful and moved by my friendships.” These lovely men and women have kept my head above water — what would I do without them?

Cassi and Claire + Ameer, Kath and Rob

After my marriage ended, my friends Rob and Kath invited me over for Christmas. Andy took me on morning coffee walks. Kenan cooked me dinner (including a cheese plate, parchment-baked salmon and veggies, and Rice Krispie treats). Gemma chatted on the phone for 100+ years. Mo left a loaf of banana bread on my stoop. Alison sent cute videos of her toddler, like the one below, can you even bear it!!!

Over my 20+ years in NYC, I’ve figured out a few ways to deepen friendships with both men and women. Here are four tried-and-true things I always do: