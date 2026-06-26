Hi! How’s your week going?

My bff Gemma Burgess is a genius when it comes to all things beauty. Before she broke my heart and moved to London, we would meet at Sephora in Soho and goof around with makeup. She would discover incredible products and I would just do whatever she told me. She found this perfect lipstick! This glowy serum! The best bra for small boobs! What can’t she do?

“‘Glowy, not sweaty’ is my goal,” Gemma explains, when it comes to summer beauty. “For inspiration, I channel Gwyneth Paltrow in The Talented Mr Ripley.” Here, she shares eight best summer beauty finds, plus her #1 travel tip…