Hello, how’s your week going?

We’ve talked a lot about divorce — how to know if it’s the right call, the next steps to take, a great motto to repeat to yourself — but what about the moment you actually announce out loud that the marriage is over?

“My marriage has been crumbling for four years,” writes Jordan, a Big Salad reader. “I’m ready to end things. But I can’t figure out how to tell my spouse. I want to be kind. Should I bring it to couples therapy? Part of me just wants to blurt it out. Please help.”

These conversations can be impossibly hard! While there’s no perfect way to do it, maybe it will help to other women’s stories. Here, five women reveal how their divorce conversations went down…