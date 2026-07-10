Big Salad

Big Salad

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Jeanne Ivy's avatar
Jeanne Ivy
1d

Definitely more work than ordering pizza but still relatively easy and oh-so-customizable: A taco bar! (For extra credit, serve tots for making totchos.)

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6 replies by Joanna Goddard and others
Allyson Lawson's avatar
Allyson Lawson
1d

The tiny soda cans are elite. Just enough, stays cold, small things are cute. Love a tiny DC.

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