Hi! How’s your week? I’m excited to catch up.

First off, my friends, as well as Big Salad readers, have recently been lamenting that dating apps seem to be “over.” Fewer people are using them, and the guys who are on them will not stop taking bathroom selfies with the toilet seat up. What do you think? And, if apps really are dead, how else are people meeting each other?

Well, last month, I was thrilled to get this text from my friend Aminatou…

How great is that?? I admired her refreshingly straightforward approach, just asking people in her network to think of her. “I love IRL connections so much,” Aminatou told me. When asked about love languages, she described hers as “quality time, physical touch, and reading books side by side, ha.” Yes!! I’m flipping through my mental rolodex to see who might be worthy. xoxo

Secondly, Freddie and I recently watched Quiz Show, the 1994 movie about a game show cheating scandal — starring Ralph Fiennes and John Turturro — and damn was it a banger! Highly recommended if you’re in the mood for ego clashes, class warfare, sweaty brows, and Ralph Fiennes’s velvety Mid-Atlantic accent.

No Big Salad round-up is complete without my girl Gemma. She texted me this photo to rave about this perfect everyday blush and lipstick, which I realized is on major sale right now. Excited to get a set!

We’ve had people over a lot recently — my parents, Freddie’s boys, visiting friends, neighbors — and we usually just order pizzas. But I’m hoping to ask, what are other easy meals for a group? Want to mix it up and need ideas :)

Ad break! Big thanks to Sézane for partnering with Big Salad, which allows us to send this email without a paywall.

Ever since I discovered French clothing brand Sézane a decade ago, I’ve lived in their everyday pieces, like this shirt and this jacket. (I also wore this blouse on every first date I went on last year — it made me feel confident, or at least a lot less nervous.) Sézane’s newest summer collection dropped this month, and it might be their best one yet. Here are my picks…

Denim shorts and an embroidered tank, perfect for people-watching in the park. At the end of a summer day, nothing feels better than taking a cold shower and slipping on a dress for dinner. Love that thigh-high slit! Straw totes are everywhere this summer, and this one is roomy enough to carry snacks, sunscreen, and multiple novels, if you just can’t decide on one. A white midi skirt feels fresh on hot days — and how gorgeous are those embroidered flowers?

Wouldn’t a red dress look cute with sneakers for a day of exploring? And I’d love to pull on this flowy blouse for garden dinners and beach hangs.

Find Sézane’s full summer collection here, if you’d like, including this sexy top.

I visited some old friends out of the city last weekend, and when I walked up to their (green) front door, they said, “Get ready for green!”

Inside, everything was green — the walls, the desks, the lamps, even the kitchen tools in every drawer we opened. How fun is that?

Back in Brooklyn, I spotted this little girl’s pet-sitting flyer, which she taped up in her building’s elevator. Love the hustle!!! As my friend Erika Veurink once wrote, “Some of you weren’t running a babysitting empire at age 12 and it shows.” Haha.

As for glimmers, we currently have a 12-pack of mini Cokes left over in our fridge after a party, and I have to say, it’s an utter JOY to have one on a weekday afternoon, while working from home.

Finally, my friend Jessie always includes “one thing I hate” at the end of her otherwise very cheerful newsletter, and they make me laugh every time. A few recent examples: “I really hate when you have like a quarter of your cocktail left and they clear it away without asking. The watery, ice cube-y last bit of a cocktail is my favorite part!” and “My husband’s ironic orthopedic-looking sandals WITH SOCKS.”

What have you been enjoying lately? Any great books? Yummy breakfasts? Flowers in the garden? Thirteen-year-old Anton gets back from a two-week trip this Saturday, and I can’t wait to squeeze him. Sending love your way, as always.

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Thank you so much for reading, we love you! Much more coming up soon. xo

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