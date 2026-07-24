Hello! How’s your week going?

Today is our sixth ask me anything issue! Over the years, readers have asked whether I get botox, how it felt to have sex after divorce, the real reason Freddie and I took a relationship break, and a celebrity encounter where I had no chill — and this week the questions are just as gripping.

We’re also offering a 20% off discount for new annual subscriptions this week, if you or any friends would like to try one. (You also get full access to our deep archives.) Just email us at newsletter@cupofjo.com if you have any hiccups.

Okay, here goes! xoxo