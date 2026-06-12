Hi! How’s your week going? Today’s issue is for our fellow book lovers.

Have you ever packed a book to savor on vacation, only to crack the first chapter and realize it’s a total flop? The worst feeling. So, to spare us all, we did the legwork this week and asked our most trusted friends for their surefire stay-up-all-night reading recs. Here are 15 books to devour this summer…

If you’re ready for the book of a lifetime: