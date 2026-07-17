Hello! How is your week going? Today’s post is a really fun one!

What are your top 50 movies of the 21st century? Since many of the big lists seem to be male-dominated, I wanted to write my own. Plus, everyone’s lists are so personal. For example, The Lost Daughter may have been the first movie I’d ever seen that felt truly and utterly filmed from the female gaze; I found that experience astounding.

So! Here’s my own list of the 50 best movies of the 21st century, including comedy, drama, thriller, romance, coming-of-age, and foreign language — and I’d LOVE to hear yours…