Hi! How’s your week?

We’re so excited to share our third annual Big Salad Swimsuit Issue, below. This year, we did something different: We asked five friends to try on five swimsuits each (for a total of 25 gorgeous suits, from $20 to $200), snap photos, and tell us everything. It was compelling and eye-opening to get their honest takes, both good and bad. Here are the photos…

Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo senior editor

“Now I see why people are into swim skirts!”

Height: 5’3”