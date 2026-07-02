5 Friends Try on 25 Swimsuits
And reveal what they love and hate!
Hi! How’s your week?
We’re so excited to share our third annual Big Salad Swimsuit Issue, below. This year, we did something different: We asked five friends to try on five swimsuits each (for a total of 25 gorgeous suits, from $20 to $200), snap photos, and tell us everything. It was compelling and eye-opening to get their honest takes, both good and bad. Here are the photos…
Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo senior editor
“Now I see why people are into swim skirts!”
Height: 5’3”