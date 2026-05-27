The May Edit
What we read, wore, and ate this month. Plus, summer skirts!
Hello! How is your week going? Welcome to the May Edit.
We sent five issues this month:
The happiest news that I want to shout from the rooftops
10 fun things I’ve noticed this spring, including an amazing movie
Cool Brooklyn street style photos, plus how not to look like a tourist
The 12 best recommendations I’ve gotten lately — the 1990s divorced mom playlist slaps
Trinity Mouzon-Wofford’s 12 favorite things, like Japanese floor sleeping and tips for traveling with kids
And here’s what our team has enjoyed this month (please share your finds in the comments!)…
Sports: “We are HUGE fans of the New York Liberty basketball team, and we just went to our first game of the season. The games are electric and joyful, and it feels life-affirming to join a giant stadium cheering for a women’s team. Highly recommend if you’re in a sporty mood!” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder
Sunglasses: “This is your annual reminder to get sunglasses for yourself and your kids. (My doctor sister insists!) I wear these everyday frames, and Toby wears wayfarers like Tom Cruise in the ‘80s.” — Joanna
Neighborhood hang: “This month, we invited our block over for ‘stoop drinks’ in our front yard. We dropped postcard invitations into everyone’s mailboxes, and more than 25 people showed up carrying snacks, wine, and mismatched cups. The kids ran around barefoot, while the grownups chatted as the sun set. It was completely joyful — and a good reminder that community doesn’t have to be complicated to feel meaningful.” — Alison Piepmeyer, partnerships director
Dress: “I got this striped dress a few months ago, and the weather is finally warm enough to wear it around Brooklyn. Every time I put it on, someone stops me on the street to tell me how much they love it. The colors are definitely bright, but wearing it puts me in such a good mood. (I love this one, too.)” — Alison
Grocery find: “Breaking news: Trader Joe’s just launched pickled red onions! There is virtually no salad, soup, or sandwich that cannot be made zippier and more delicious with a few slices.” — Kelsey Miller, Cup of Jo editor
Kids’ clothes: “I’m obsessed with the Hanna Andersson x Lisa Says Gah collab. Ella adores the fruit dress because the skirt is perfect for twirling, and Emiliano looks so sweet in his matching set. They feel like keepsakes — would it be crazy to save them for our future grandkids?!” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor
Love note: “On a recent trip to the beach, we were delighted to find that someone had installed a ‘love letter library.’ It was filled with kind pep talks and friendly reminders to notice the beauty in front of us. The surprise encounter with caring words from strangers felt just magical.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor
Novel: “I was lucky enough to read an early copy of Maggie O’Farrell’s historical novel Land, which comes out next week. The sweeping saga follows a surveyor and his 10-year-old son, who are tasked with mapping Ireland in the wake of the Great Hunger, loosely inspired by one of O’Farrell’s ancestors. In O’Farrell’s telling, the land itself comes alive. A novel hasn’t left me this spellbound since North Woods.” — Kaitlyn
Ever since I discovered Sézane’s beautiful French clothes, I’ve loved wearing them for adventures at home and packing them for trips. Here are a few summer pieces I’m especially into…
Tops: striped, gingham (omg that neckline), and pointelle.
Skirts: blue (love the sexy slit), embroidered, and denim.
What are you looking forward to wearing this summer? See all of Sézane’s new arrivals, including these gorgeous embroidered pants.
Finally, says Jacqui on The Happiest News: “Therapy?? Yoga?? Medication?? This is absolute KING SHIT on Freddie’s part!” Adds Becca: “Hahahaha it is absolutely king shit, an expression I learned from you one second ago and am joyfully carrying into my weekend.”
Says Jeniah on 10 Fun Things I’ve Noticed Around NYC: “Watching everyone rooting for you and Freddie reminds me of how many times this site has been my port in the storm through separation and divorce. Seeing your journey and reading all the wisdom in the comments has been a constant source of comfort. A couple years in, I’m feeling grounded and happy where I am. What a gift to share our stories and all the vulnerability and disappointment and hope and joy that goes with them.”
Says Katie on 10 Fun Things I’ve Noticed Around NYC: “I have a friend who’s an OB nurse practitioner, and she just got a vanity plate that says SCOOTDOWN and it is delightful.”
A New York magazine editor’s list of annoying words, which makes me laugh
The frozen sheet pan veggies that Alison brings over for work lunches
The beeswax candles that Trinity Mouzon-Wofford lights every morning
My friend Holly’s 575-square-foot family apartment (and how great are her ribbon shoelaces?)
Poet Ada Limón Has a Trick for Public Speaking. Plus, her favorite lip gloss and a beautiful way to think about death.
9 Habits That Are Making My 40s My Favorite Decade. “Am I good at them? No. Do I do them anyway? Yes.”
Want to Change Careers? Three People Share Their Success Stories. We asked a therapist, nurse, and restaurant owner to spill the beans.
10 Things I Never Travel Without. #4 is for my fellow nerds.
What Are Your Favorite Under-the-Radar TV Shows? I have three.
On Being an Only Child. Seven adults talk about growing up sans siblings.
My Daughter Has Autism. Here’s What I Want You To Know. xoxo
A Week of Outfits: Olivia Muenter. “I always go to the men’s section first.”
A Thank-You Letter to My Gynecology PA. Honestly, I was shocked.
(Opening photo by Helen Rushbrook/Stocksy. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. Thank you so much.)
Thank you so much for being here! Coming up soon: the secrets to adult friendship and Europe street style photos. We love you. xo
Jannelle - my mum kept ALL our kid clothes (which is a bit crazy, especially the not particularly nice onesies which lost all their elastic in the 30 years between me wearing them for thr first time, my three sisters then wearing them, and my daughter finally wearing them). But all our smocked dresses and pretty sweaters and Osh Kosh dungarees - we all love seeing them on our own kids, at different ages. So definitely keep the things you love!
Jannelle - my mom just pulled out a kid's cardigan that I wore in my kindergarten school photos for my son. I could barely make out the faded tag, but it was Hanna! Not crazy to keep!