Big Salad

Big Salad

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Peabody Bites's avatar
Peabody Bites
2d

Jannelle - my mum kept ALL our kid clothes (which is a bit crazy, especially the not particularly nice onesies which lost all their elastic in the 30 years between me wearing them for thr first time, my three sisters then wearing them, and my daughter finally wearing them). But all our smocked dresses and pretty sweaters and Osh Kosh dungarees - we all love seeing them on our own kids, at different ages. So definitely keep the things you love!

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Perry's avatar
Perry
2d

Jannelle - my mom just pulled out a kid's cardigan that I wore in my kindergarten school photos for my son. I could barely make out the faded tag, but it was Hanna! Not crazy to keep!

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