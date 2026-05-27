Hello! How is your week going? Welcome to the May Edit.

We sent five issues this month:

And here’s what our team has enjoyed this month (please share your finds in the comments!)…

Sports: “We are HUGE fans of the New York Liberty basketball team, and we just went to our first game of the season. The games are electric and joyful, and it feels life-affirming to join a giant stadium cheering for a women’s team. Highly recommend if you’re in a sporty mood!” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder Sunglasses: “This is your annual reminder to get sunglasses for yourself and your kids. (My doctor sister insists!) I wear these everyday frames, and Toby wears wayfarers like Tom Cruise in the ‘80s.” — Joanna

Neighborhood hang: “This month, we invited our block over for ‘stoop drinks’ in our front yard. We dropped postcard invitations into everyone’s mailboxes, and more than 25 people showed up carrying snacks, wine, and mismatched cups. The kids ran around barefoot, while the grownups chatted as the sun set. It was completely joyful — and a good reminder that community doesn’t have to be complicated to feel meaningful.” — Alison Piepmeyer, partnerships director Dress: “I got this striped dress a few months ago, and the weather is finally warm enough to wear it around Brooklyn. Every time I put it on, someone stops me on the street to tell me how much they love it. The colors are definitely bright, but wearing it puts me in such a good mood. (I love this one, too.)” — Alison

Love note: “On a recent trip to the beach, we were delighted to find that someone had installed a ‘love letter library.’ It was filled with kind pep talks and friendly reminders to notice the beauty in front of us. The surprise encounter with caring words from strangers felt just magical.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor Novel: “I was lucky enough to read an early copy of Maggie O’Farrell’s historical novel Land, which comes out next week. The sweeping saga follows a surveyor and his 10-year-old son, who are tasked with mapping Ireland in the wake of the Great Hunger, loosely inspired by one of O’Farrell’s ancestors. In O’Farrell’s telling, the land itself comes alive. A novel hasn’t left me this spellbound since North Woods.” — Kaitlyn

Thank you to Sézane for sponsoring this issue.

Ever since I discovered Sézane’s beautiful French clothes, I’ve loved wearing them for adventures at home and packing them for trips. Here are a few summer pieces I’m especially into…

Tops: striped, gingham (omg that neckline), and pointelle.

Skirts: blue (love the sexy slit), embroidered, and denim.

What are you looking forward to wearing this summer? See all of Sézane’s new arrivals, including these gorgeous embroidered pants.

Finally, says Jacqui on The Happiest News: “Therapy?? Yoga?? Medication?? This is absolute KING SHIT on Freddie’s part!” Adds Becca: “Hahahaha it is absolutely king shit, an expression I learned from you one second ago and am joyfully carrying into my weekend.”

Says Jeniah on 10 Fun Things I’ve Noticed Around NYC: “Watching everyone rooting for you and Freddie reminds me of how many times this site has been my port in the storm through separation and divorce. Seeing your journey and reading all the wisdom in the comments has been a constant source of comfort. A couple years in, I’m feeling grounded and happy where I am. What a gift to share our stories and all the vulnerability and disappointment and hope and joy that goes with them.”

Says Katie on 10 Fun Things I’ve Noticed Around NYC: “I have a friend who’s an OB nurse practitioner, and she just got a vanity plate that says SCOOTDOWN and it is delightful.”

(Opening photo by Helen Rushbrook/Stocksy. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. Thank you so much.)

Thank you so much for being here! Coming up soon: the secrets to adult friendship and Europe street style photos. We love you. xo

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