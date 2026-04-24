Hi! How’s your day? I’m so excited about today’s issue.

Our editor Kaitlyn Teer spoke with poet Ada Limón about her new book Against Breaking: On the Power of Poetry. Ada is the author of seven poetry books, as well as the recipient of a National Book Critics Circle Award, a Guggenheim fellowship, and a MacArthur genius grant.

Ada’s poems are powerful and often funny — like this opening line from a poem about dandelions: “The big-ass bees are back, tipsy, sun drunk and heavy with thick knitted leg warmers of pollen.” Her poem, “The Raincoat” — about how her mother cared for her as a child — makes us cry. She has written about everything from infertility to race horses, like this one:

Here, Ada reveals eight favorite things, including her entertaining strategy and a very romantic poem…

Beauty: I love how RMS Lip2Cheek comes in tiny glass pots. I also wear a Diptyque fragrance that smells like sea breezes and orange blossoms. Book: I just finished Rabih Alameddine’s novel The True True Story of Raja the Gullible (and His Mother). It’s an exploration of a mother-son relationship that feels intimate and funny and deeply moving, all at the same time.

Everyday uniform: I started wearing suits after I was named the poet laureate and began working in D.C. There, the attire is just business. Suits allow you to move comfortably and feel professional, so now I have a collection of green ones. I love Ann Taylor’s petite washable suits. Bag: I always travel with a Portland Leather backpack — it’s small enough that I don’t overfill it.

Right: Ada with author Amy Tan while watching the sandhill crane migration in Kearney, Nebraska, this spring.

Fave snapshot: My husband was taking my photo for a new book, and during the photoshoot I stopped to pick up my dog, Lily Bean. It looks like she’s posing in my arms. She passed away recently, and we miss her so much. She had a pure heart and was the most social member of our family. Birdwatching: I keep a life list of birds I’ve observed. At first I tried not to be too obsessive, but now I’ve surrendered to it. I’m friends with novelist Amy Tan, who wrote The Backyard Bird Chronicles, and you can’t be friends with Amy Tan and not commit to birdwatching. I also listen to the podcast BirdNote Daily. It’s extremely short, like two minutes long, and each day is devoted to a specific bird.

Entertaining strategy: When someone says they’re stopping by, I like to have a big pot of soup on the stove. Then, I can just say, ‘Oh, I just have some split pea soup going.’ I always top it with good olive oil and smoked paprika. Returning home: We lived in Kentucky for 14 years but just moved back to California after my husband found the listing for my childhood home in Sonoma Valley, decades after my father sold it! My grandfather and my father had built the second story together; and when we were moving in, I found my name written in the cement in the garage: Ada, 1983. Our home is filled with my mother’s artwork. She’s a painter and did the cover art for all my poetry books. Living here again makes me deeply happy.

Above: The Europa Clipper , along with Ada’s poem, takes off from the Kennedy Space Center.

Kaitlyn: As poet laureate, you were asked to send a poem into space, which is wild! My kids and I watched the launch video and got chills. What was that like?

Ada: Writing that poem — ‘In Praise of Mystery’ — was so hard. I worked on many, many drafts that all ended up being terrible. Finally, I walked into the kitchen where my husband was making tea, and read him the most recent draft. He said, ‘I think you need to stop writing a NASA poem and start writing a poem you’d actually write.’ It was such good advice! I realized this wasn’t a poem for outer space, it was a poem for us and for every living thing on this planet. Once I recognized that truth, the poem came to me.

You also oversaw the installation of poems on picnic tables in seven national parks — with poems by Mary Oliver, Lucille Clifton, and others. How did that project come about?

I worked with the Poetry Society of America, but choosing a poem for each park was so difficult. We listened to park rangers talk about the land they work so hard to preserve and protect, then tried to choose a poem that reflected each park. If you know park rangers, you know that they are the finest, smartest, most generous souls that you will ever encounter. I visited each park to unveil the picnic table and hundreds of people would come out to celebrate. When I was at Cuyahoga National Park in Ohio, a couple got engaged at the picnic table!

What’s a poem you’d send in a love note?

‘[i carry your heart with me]’ by E. E. Cummings — it has such beautiful repetition and gathers speed as it goes.

Have you ever laughed out loud while reading a poem?

‘Goodtime Jesus’ by James Tate always makes me laugh.

Do you have a favorite poem?

One of my favorites is ‘One Art’ by Elizabeth Bishop. I think about it all the time.

In your new book, you describe how after your grandfather’s funeral, your grandmother leaned toward you and said, ‘Now, teach me poetry.’

My grandparents were married for 76 years — they met in first grade! I think what my grandmother was really trying to ask me was, how do you find the words for this?

I love that.

Of course, she also believed that all poetry should rhyme.

Do you have a favorite poem about loss?

The first line of ‘Failing and Flying’ by Jack Gilbert is: ‘Everyone forgets that Icarus also flew.’ In Greek mythology, Icarus is famous for falling to his death, but he also succeeded in what he’d set out to do. It’s a beautiful way to think about the end of a relationship, which is a very particular type of grief.

Joanna actually shared that poem when her marriage ended. What about poems for other types of loss?

‘Myth’ by Natasha Trethewey is about losing a parent. The first line is, ‘I was asleep while you were dying.’ It’s an incredible poem, and I return to it often.

Ada presenting at the Library of Congress: “I wore a green suit for my friends in the National Park Service and all the stewards of the earth. I wore earrings from Mexico for my Mexican immigrant grandfather and for all immigrants.”

Your new book is based on your final lecture as the U.S. poet laureate. What was it like to stand in the Library of Congress and make the case for poetry?

It was very intense — and felt like an important culmination of my time as poet laureate — to make a speech in that space and at a time when we urgently need the arts and need to defend language and the making of poetry.

With Dr. Carla Hayden, the former Librarian of Congress. “I’ve never met anyone like [her],” says Ada. “A true believer in libraries and the power of knowledge.”

Do you get nervous about speaking in public?

For a long time, after poetry readings, I couldn’t even remember what had happened. But then I realized, This is my life, I don’t want to miss my life. So, I focused on making each talk an opportunity for connection. Even if it’s a speech, I want it to feel like a conversation.

You also wrote in your book: ‘We are not alone, because everyone who has ever written is with us.’ That’s astounding.

Every time I pick up a book, I think, Oh, I’m in conversation with this writer. I think about that with music, too. How many times have you felt totally despondent and then put on a song and suddenly felt not just alive again, but connected to others?

Thank you, Ada. We adore you and your work!

(Opening photo of Ada laughing by Kent Porter / The Press Democrat. Close up by by Caroline Tompkins. Photo of Ada and Lily Bean by Lucas Marquardt. Photo of Ada at home by Carolyn Fong. Photos of Library of Congress address, Europa Clipper launch, and You Are Here project by Shawn Miller / Library of Congress. Interview by Kaitlyn Teer.)

Coming up, we’ll be talking about making friends as an adult. Thank you so much for reading, we are so happy you’re here. xoxo

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