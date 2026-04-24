Big Salad

Big Salad

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Anna Maltby's avatar
Anna Maltby
2d

I cannot believe she was able to buy her childhood home. I nearly burst into tears reading that! So incredibly lovely (along with the rest of this wonderful conversation!).

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2d

This was a beautiful interview. The poetry gently took the reins and it’s all I can think about now.

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