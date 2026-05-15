Hello! How is your week going? I love this issue and am excited to share :)

Today, we spoke with Trinity Mouzon Wofford who runs the small-but-mighty superfood brand Golde. Her new cookbook, Eating at Home, celebrates everyday meals to enjoy with family — one review called it “a hug of a cookbook.” Trinity lives in the Hudson Valley with her husband and two girls. “Whenever I’m feeling most pressed for time, I’ve found that that’s when I so desperately need to sit down to eat,” says Trinity. “It’s not always convenient, but there’s a spaciousness that comes from taking that pause.”

Here, Trinity shares 12 favorite things, including a $200 wedding dress and lighting candles in the morning…

Cozy spot: Our kitchen table is the heart of our home. I didn’t grow up eating family meals together, so making our table a gathering place is almost like an inner-child practice; it’s something I always wanted in my life. My cookbook is all about enjoying meals as a family. Morning ritual: People usually light candles in the evening, but when I wake up, I like to light a few on the breakfast table. It creates a soft transition into the day. I order beeswax tapers by the case.

Left: Admiring California redwoods. Right: Walking through the moss garden at the Hakone Museum of Art while visiting relatives in Japan.