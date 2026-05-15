How Gorgeous Is This $200 Wedding Dress?
Cookbook writer Trinity Mouzon Wofford talks about Japanese floor sleeping, candles at breakfast, and a marriage realization.
Hello! How is your week going? I love this issue and am excited to share :)
Today, we spoke with Trinity Mouzon Wofford who runs the small-but-mighty superfood brand Golde. Her new cookbook, Eating at Home, celebrates everyday meals to enjoy with family — one review called it “a hug of a cookbook.” Trinity lives in the Hudson Valley with her husband and two girls. “Whenever I’m feeling most pressed for time, I’ve found that that’s when I so desperately need to sit down to eat,” says Trinity. “It’s not always convenient, but there’s a spaciousness that comes from taking that pause.”
Here, Trinity shares 12 favorite things, including a $200 wedding dress and lighting candles in the morning…
Cozy spot: Our kitchen table is the heart of our home. I didn’t grow up eating family meals together, so making our table a gathering place is almost like an inner-child practice; it’s something I always wanted in my life. My cookbook is all about enjoying meals as a family.
Morning ritual: People usually light candles in the evening, but when I wake up, I like to light a few on the breakfast table. It creates a soft transition into the day. I order beeswax tapers by the case.
Family travel: We recently drove along the coast from Portland, Oregon, to Northern California, and passed some of the most stupendous landscapes we’d ever seen. When traveling with kids, we’ve learned to do the things we would enjoy at home, like visiting farmers markets, bookstores, and parks. That way, our routine doesn’t shift too dramatically. We also slow way down and lower our expectations for what we’ll do and see in a day.