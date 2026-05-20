Big Salad

Big Salad

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Abby Phoenix's avatar
Abby Phoenix
1d

👀 <whisper> I'm in this list! Eeeee!</whisper> Happy to talk more Ireland/County Clare with anyone till your eyes cross!

I've been on Rec League for... two days now, and am having so much fun! Gods, don't we all need more fun in our lives?

I'm @aphoenix if anyone wants to find me. ◡̈

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Kristi
1d

Rec League is golden! But is anyone else suddenly forgetting everything cool/interesting/rec-worthy that they have ever known?! 😜

I’m @KrisCrash, and hopefully will have more recs soon haha!

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