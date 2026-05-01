10 Fun Things I’ve Noticed Around NYC
(((Plus, a little dating update.))))
Hello! How’s your week going?
One year ago, I shared 10 fun things I’d noticed in Brooklyn, including cute dogs and nail polish. Commented a reader named Molly: “When I moved to Vermont, a friend stopped by one morning and got out of her car with her tea in a mug from home. I was charmed — it was like moving your cozy-home-vibe into a larger circle.” This reply from Claire made me laugh: “My mom does this, too. If she gets tired of carrying her empty mug on the walk, she’ll stash it in someone’s bushes. When walking with her, I always laugh when she stops to retrieve a mug left the day before.”
Today, I’d love to share 10 fun things I’ve noticed this spring, including small joys, street style, and a behind-the-scenes dating update. Please add your glimmers in the comments, if you’d like… xoxo
Happy peony season to those who celebrate!!!
Brooklyn parks are also in full bloom. Here’s Toby and our neighbor at Cobble Hill Park, and my friend’s daughter seeing the cherry blossoms at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.