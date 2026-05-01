Hello! How’s your week going?

One year ago, I shared 10 fun things I’d noticed in Brooklyn, including cute dogs and nail polish. Commented a reader named Molly: “When I moved to Vermont, a friend stopped by one morning and got out of her car with her tea in a mug from home. I was charmed — it was like moving your cozy-home-vibe into a larger circle.” This reply from Claire made me laugh: “My mom does this, too. If she gets tired of carrying her empty mug on the walk, she’ll stash it in someone’s bushes. When walking with her, I always laugh when she stops to retrieve a mug left the day before.”

Today, I’d love to share 10 fun things I’ve noticed this spring, including small joys, street style, and a behind-the-scenes dating update. Please add your glimmers in the comments, if you’d like… xoxo

Happy peony season to those who celebrate!!!