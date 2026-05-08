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Lindsay's avatar
Lindsay
13h

I really appreciate that your tips for not looking like a tourist are all about behavior and not clothing. When I am traveling I dress for comfort which is very midwestern of me but I don’t care. I am clearly not from Paris! But being respectful *should be* universal.

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
13h

I recently brought my 13 year old daughter with me to New York for a work trip. She is VERY into fashion and has a super distinctive and unique style, which is a joy to behold as she is confident and happy to not look like her peers, but also amazing to me as I have never had a good eye for putting outfits together. Anyway - while in New York, we stopped in a coffee shop for a quick break and a random New Yorker complimented her on her outfit!!! It was so validating for her!!!! And so special to witness! I love these New York street style posts!

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