This month, we sent four issues:

We also enjoyed a Big Salad & Friends live chat, where Joanna talked to food writer

about pantry dinners, marriage goals, and visiting NYC on a budget. You can watch the recording

, if you’d like. This spring, we’ll be chatting live with more friends — including

,

,

, and others — about everything from movies and careers, to parenting and relationships, to grey hair and botox. Next one is Tuesday, April 8!

We asked the Big Salad team what they’ve enjoyed recently (and please share your recs in the comments)…

Gift: “Freddie and I met each other’s children! We were so excited — I met his kids over pizza in New Jersey, and he met mine over ice cream in Brooklyn. Eager to make good impressions, we came loaded up with small gifts, and the runaway hit for both sets of kids were these three round magnets. They played with them the whole time, and both meetings went so well. <3 <3 <3” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder Flowers: “Our local bodega is exploding with tulips, and I’ve loved bringing home a bunch every week. Remember the trick for wilting tulips? Poke a pin through the base of each stem, and in a few hours they'll be standing straight!” — Joanna

Recipe: “My cousin watches my kids once a week, and we started a fun ritual of testing out TikTok recipes when she comes over. Yesterday she introduced me to the Shaken Salmon and Cucumber Sushi Salad. It’s fresh and veggie-forward, and comes together in 10 minutes. Basically, my dream lunch.” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor Toy: “Bugs and worms are starting to emerge so we have been taking this ‘bug inspector’ magnifying glass on all of our walks. Unfortunately Willa has also found the occasional spider inside the house.” — Maureen Heffernan, Cup of Jo partnerships director

Ever since I discovered the French brand Sézane a decade ago, I’ve worn their beautiful, timeless pieces on repeat. Here are my everyday spring basics…

Dress: This cotton dress (which also comes in red) has a cult following for being both comfy and chic. I’m excited to pull it on for garden dinners and weekend getaways. Bag: A raffia basket bag is roomy enough to carry a picnic blanket, two books, and crusty baguette.

Blouse: How romantic is the embroidery on this white cotton blouse? I like how crisp and fresh it looks with jeans. (See many more here.) Denim: Ahhh, denim dress, have I worn you 100 times? Maybe 1000? By now, the cost per wear is a penny. This dress is perfect for everything, from bike rides to coffee hangs to movie nights. It’s always the first thing I pack for vacation.

Says Kate on The Gossip Issue: “In Laurie Colwin’s Happy All the Time, one character says to another: ‘I don't call it gossip, I call it emotional speculation.’ Perfect description to me.”

Says Lolly on My Sister Lucy Shares the Best Parenting Hack: “As a single mom of one, I felt happy tears spring to my eyes when Lucy said she writes ‘The Kalanithis’ on her Christmas cards because ‘Cady and I are only two people, but we are a full family.’ YES to this!” Adds Lana: “I read this as ‘The Galanithis.’ Just two gals, sending Christmas cheer.”

Says Erika on 9 Habits That Are Making My 40s My Favorite Decade Yet: “Not yet in my 40s, but ‘hooky days’ have been a game changer for me this year as someone who works full time and has two small kids (ages 1 and 3). Every few months, I take a day off work to do something fun by myself, like hiking or kayaking or taking a long bike ride. Or just sipping a fancy latte and reading my book in a coffee shop all day — whatever the vibes call for!”

