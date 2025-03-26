Hello!!!

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to our Big Salad & Friends live stream with the beloved food writer Jenny Rosenstrach! We had such a good time. If you missed it, you can watch the recording above, where we dig into marriage, food, moving houses, and NYC. Here are a few highlights:

2:30 — what it was like for Jenny to move from the suburbs to Manhattan

8:00 — how to make a big city feel like a small town

11:45 — visiting NYC on a budget

17:00 — the best thing about parenting preteens

18:00 — our favorite dinners to eat when we’re home alone

21:00 — where Jenny got her cute sweater

24:00 — why Joanna would love to have a marriage like Jenny and Andy’s

25:00 — is this relationship advice good or bad: “never go to bed angry”

27:00 — reader question: where do you find trustworthy NYC restaurant recommendations?

32:00 — reader question: what’s the best gift you’ve ever gotten? (we LOVED Jenny’s answer!)

36:00 — reader question: what can you do in NYC that’s not centered around alcohol?

Get more from Joanna Goddard in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

This spring, we’ll be chatting live with more friends — including Hunter Harris, Kate Baer, Catherine Newman, and others — about everything from movies and careers, to parenting and relationships, to grey hair and botox. This first live stream was for all subscribers, both free and paid. (The others coming up are for paid subscribers only.)

If you have any topics you’d like us to tackle, or people you’d like us to talk to, please leave a comment below. Thank you!