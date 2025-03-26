Playback speed
Watch the Recording: Joanna and Jenny’s Live Chat

Including our go-to solo dinners, NYC recommendations, and debating the marriage advice “never go to bed angry.”
Joanna Goddard
and
Jenny Rosenstrach
Mar 26, 2025
Hello!!!

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to our Big Salad & Friends live stream with the beloved food writer Jenny Rosenstrach! We had such a good time. If you missed it, you can watch the recording above, where we dig into marriage, food, moving houses, and NYC. Here are a few highlights:

  • 2:30 — what it was like for Jenny to move from the suburbs to Manhattan

  • 8:00 — how to make a big city feel like a small town

  • 11:45 — visiting NYC on a budget

  • 17:00 — the best thing about parenting preteens

  • 18:00 — our favorite dinners to eat when we’re home alone

  • 21:00 — where Jenny got her cute sweater

  • 24:00 — why Joanna would love to have a marriage like Jenny and Andy’s

  • 25:00 — is this relationship advice good or bad: “never go to bed angry”

  • 27:00 — reader question: where do you find trustworthy NYC restaurant recommendations?

  • 32:00 — reader question: what’s the best gift you’ve ever gotten? (we LOVED Jenny’s answer!)

  • 36:00 — reader question: what can you do in NYC that’s not centered around alcohol?

This spring, we’ll be chatting live with more friends — including Hunter Harris, Kate Baer, Catherine Newman, and others — about everything from movies and careers, to parenting and relationships, to grey hair and botox. This first live stream was for all subscribers, both free and paid. (The others coming up are for paid subscribers only.)

If you have any topics you’d like us to tackle, or people you’d like us to talk to, please leave a comment below. Thank you!

