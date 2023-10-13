Big Salad
Big Salad Podcast
Podcast: Joanna and Lucy Talk Dating
0:00
-18:25

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Salad

Podcast: Joanna and Lucy Talk Dating

OMG! Are we podcasters now?! Plus, my sister shares four of her favorite things.
Joanna Goddard
and
Kaitlyn Teer
Oct 13, 2023
∙ Paid
55
Share

How are you doing? I hope you are all hugging your loved ones and staying safe. This week, I spoke on the phone with my twin sister Lucy Kalanithi about her late husband, her romantic relationship since then, and a surprising date outfit. Meanwhile, I describe a funny first kiss and my sexual awakening. You can listen to our conversation in the podcast above, if you’d like! (Update: Here’s the transcript, too.)

cupofjo
A post shared by @cupofjo

A few links from our chat: Here’s Lucy’s previous house makeover, and her late husband Paul’s memoir is When Breath Becomes Air. We love these unbearably cute overalls. A while back, I was lucky enough to interview B.J. Novak about his hilarious book, and you can see The Sound of Music here — always worth a re-watch!

100% on board with that.

“I just wish I could start a relationship about 12 years in, when you really don't have to try anymore, and you can just sit around together and goof on TV shows, and then go to bed without anybody trying any funny business.” Liz Lemon, 30 Rock

"If you can't say something bad about a relationship, you shouldn't say anything at all." George Costanza, Seinfeld

“If I'm going to be a mess, I'm going to be a hot mess.” Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project

During our phone call, Lucy shared four things that bring her joy...

  1. Trader Joe’s: Two frozen things that are amazing for breakfast: the croissants and the hash browns, which are like McDonald’s rectangular hash browns.

  2. Sunglasses: Sunglasses are very good for your eyes, very good, like sunscreen.

This post is for paid subscribers

Big Salad
Big Salad Podcast
Life advice, fun recommendations, and dating gossip — from Joanna Goddard and the Cup of Jo team.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Joanna Goddard
Kaitlyn Teer
Recent Episodes
The August Edit (and Seattle Photos!)
  Joanna Goddard and Kaitlyn Teer
The Exes Issue (and a Podcast With My College Boyfriend)
  Joanna Goddard and Kaitlyn Teer
The April Edit (and Our Chicago Photos!)
  Joanna GoddardKaitlyn Teer, and Hunter Harris
The Therapy Issue: What Does Your Therapist Really Think About You?
  Joanna Goddard and Kaitlyn Teer
15 Genius Dating Tips, and Did Keanu Reeves Just Ask Me Out?
  Joanna Goddard and Kaitlyn Teer
Caroline Chambers Reveals Her Dinner Party Secret (Plus, Anton and Joanna Do a Podcast)
  Joanna Goddard