How are you doing? I hope you are all hugging your loved ones and staying safe. This week, I spoke on the phone with my twin sister Lucy Kalanithi about her late husband, her romantic relationship since then, and a surprising date outfit. Meanwhile, I describe a funny first kiss and my sexual awakening. You can listen to our conversation in the podcast above, if you’d like! (Update: Here’s the transcript, too.)

cupofjo A post shared by @cupofjo

A few links from our chat: Here’s Lucy’s previous house makeover, and her late husband Paul’s memoir is When Breath Becomes Air. We love these unbearably cute overalls. A while back, I was lucky enough to interview B.J. Novak about his hilarious book, and you can see The Sound of Music here — always worth a re-watch!

100% on board with that.

“I just wish I could start a relationship about 12 years in, when you really don't have to try anymore, and you can just sit around together and goof on TV shows, and then go to bed without anybody trying any funny business.” — Liz Lemon, 30 Rock

"If you can't say something bad about a relationship, you shouldn't say anything at all." — George Costanza, Seinfeld

“If I'm going to be a mess, I'm going to be a hot mess.” — Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project

During our phone call, Lucy shared four things that bring her joy...