We’re thrilled to announce Big Salad & Friends, a series of live conversations on Substack. Twice a month, we’ll be chatting on screen with friends — including Hunter Harris, Jenny Rosenstrach and many others — about everything from parenting and relationships, to career advice and where to live, to movies and books, to grey hair and botox. We’ll also be responding to reader comments live during our talks. Please subscribe here to get the schedule as soon as it comes out.

Big Salad & Friends will bring the warmth and energy of our in-person events to the Substack app’s live chat. If you’d like to listen to our past conversations, here are audio recordings from Big Salad live events in Chicago and Seattle:

Poet Kate Baer joined us in Seattle to chat about parenting advice, orgasms, female friendship, and the best gift she ever received — the crowd went wild.

Culture writer Hunter Harris came with us to Chicago to discuss celebrity crushes, divorce, Succession power rankings, dogs, the list goes on.

Finally, we’re also planning new episodes of our Big Salad Podcast, including a conversation with my boyfriend, Freddie, and my favorite therapist Lina’s hot take on gossip.

If you’d like us to tackle specific topics in future episodes, please leave a comment below. We’re so grateful you’re here, and can’t wait to chat more!

