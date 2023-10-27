Do you read the pop-culture newsletter

by

? We can’t get enough of her takes on celebrity gossip, TV, movies, travel, and life. In the magazine world, Hunter would be described as a “a quote machine,” since everything that spills out of her genius brain is hilarious and incisive. “I saw

yesterday and I’m so in it,” she told me when I first called her for an interview. “It’s a crazy movie but I found it really funny. It’s all men being men, men, men, men? Men.”

Here, Hunter shares 12 favorite things...

Dog love: I recently got a dog, who is SO cute. I named her Remy after Remy Ma and Ratatouille. Needing to walk her has been great for my work/life balance and getting out of my own head, instead of just thinking crazy thoughts about Oppenheimer. One lifesaving product has been Fresh Patch, which is a small grass patch so Remy can relieve herself on my apartment patio. TV: They got me, girls! I’m watching How To With John Wilson. My boyfriend turned me onto it. (It’s every boyfriend’s favorite show.) Each episode starts with a how to — like, how to find a public bathroom — but they end up so crazy. John goes to a vacuum convention and people race vacuums and it’s so so so strange, but now I’m addicted.

Winter survival: I’m all over a Veep rewatch. The number of episodes I can recite from memory, it’s truly the smartest, funniest series. Plus, I put hand warmers in the pockets of every jacket, every purse. They make a big difference on cold days. Scarf: Years ago, I found a giant scarf on sale at Theory. Every time I wear it, people make fun of me for being Lenny Kravitz and ask where they can buy one. It’s the only scarf I own, and it feels luxurious. [Ed. note: similar here and here.]