Today's issue is a big one

For our most recent Ask Me Anything issue

For our most recent Ask Me Anything issue, we received countless versions of this divorce question from readers:

“How do you know when it's time to divorce? It seems like couples therapy and arguing could just go on forever.”

“How do you know when it's time to leave a marriage? I feel different week to week, but the unsettled feeling of wanting to leave is always there.”

“How did you know your marriage was truly over? Was there a moment when you felt confident divorce was the best course of action?”

I remember asking myself the same question. For a long time, I felt very confused about whether our marriage should end. I was unhappy in our partnership, but I had loved him deeply for years, so could we get back there? Didn’t all marriages go through tough patches? The long stretch of not-sure-ness was very, very hard and disorienting.

Of course, sometimes there are big reasons one might end a marriage — for example, infidelity or abuse — but what about when there isn’t one specific moment to point to?