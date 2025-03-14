Hi! How’s your week going? Today I’m so excited to feature my twin sister, Lucy Kalanithi. She lives in California with her 10-year-old daughter, works as a physician, and loves running. Long-time readers may remember that her husband Paul Kalanithi, who wrote the memoir When Breath Becomes Air, died in 2015.

First, Lucy shares seven things that bring her joy, then she answers readers’ beautiful questions…

Swimming. We go to our neighborhood rec center, and the smell of chlorine makes me feel like a little kid. I was on a swim team my whole childhood; as an adult, it feels great to exercise and get to do a goofy flip or pencil dive. Once I was teaching my friend, who was training for a triathlon, how to swim more efficiently, and I went way down to watch him swim from beneath and I felt like I was watching my friend flying.