Hello! How is your week going? Welcome to the June Edit.

We sent four issues this month:

Coming up: My bff Gemma’s summer beauty tricks and (finally!) five ways to make friends as an adult.

Plus, here’s what we watched, read, wore, and ate this month (and please share your recs in the comments)… xoxo

Bag: “I spotted this woman on the street and remembered how cool and easy sling bags are for summer trips and adventures. I’m eyeing nylon, leather, and woven — which do you like best?” — Joanna TV show: “Widow’s Bay is the spooky, funny, Matthew Rhys-y show I have been waiting for all my adult life. Have you watched it yet? It takes place on a remote New England island full of dark history. The entire cast is stellar, and the plot gets thicker every week (with genuine laugh-out-loud moments!).” — Kelsey Miller, Cup of Jo editor

Life hack: “I really dislike prepping dinner inside, alone, while the kids and Max are hanging out in the backyard. So, the other night, I grabbed my cutting board and knife and headed outside. OMG! Chopping veggies near my family during golden hour was such a mood lifter. I plan to do it all summer.” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor Baby clothes: “A friend passed down Carhartt overalls to my baby girl after her son outgrew them. They look especially cute with a ruffled collar.” — Jannelle

Hobby: “To my family’s chagrin, my new hobby is…trash. I now carry a grabber and trash bags whenever I walk around Brooklyn. I meet all kinds of interesting people (who sometimes compare me to David Sedaris), and it’s a small but meaningful way to give back to a neighborhood I love so much.” — Alison Piepmeyer, partnerships director Sunglasses: “Until now, I always wore cheap drugstore sunglasses, but at age 39, I finally allowed myself to invest in a nicer pair. I’ve admired this brand for years (thanks to my friend Kendra!) and recently picked out this pair. They make a simple outfit feel playful. Next I have my eye on these aviators.” — Alison

Sweet treat: “We recently camped with friends and one morning I made hot cocoa with whipped cream, sprinkles, and mini marshmallows for all the kids. It was a big hit. My friend also surprised us by bringing fixings for savory s’mores — like if a charcuterie board and fondue had a baby.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor Novel: “I also brought along Fellowship Point, the sprawling novel about female friendship set in coastal Maine that Olivia Muenter had recommended in our summer books issue. Couldn’t put it down!” — Kaitlyn

Says Natalie on “Oh, This Is Why People Want to Have Sex All the Time”: “I wish there were a Cup of Jo sex playlist. Mouth sounds are the worst!” Replies Joanna: “We have one!!!! Here's the Cup of Jo make-out playlist.”

Says Jessie on How Should You Tell Your Spouse ‘I Want a Divorce’: “I’m struck by how many women hit the point where the truth just comes tumbling out. After years of *trying so hard* in my marriage, my friend kindly asked: ‘Is it time to call it?’ Yes, it was.”

Says Ann on How Should You Tell Your Spouse ‘I Want a Divorce’: “I just blurted it out one evening after dinner. This was so unlike me since I’m usually uber thoughtful (e.g., thinking about divorce for six years) but now I consider it one of my all-time best choices! I made it through, and you will, too, fellow Big Salad-er.”

(Photo by Maryanne Gobble/Stocksy. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. Thank you so much.)

Thank you for reading! It means so much to us. Xoxo

Leave a comment