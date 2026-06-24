Big Salad

Big Salad

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Diana Moss's avatar
Diana Moss
16h

OOOF that June Edit graphic with the gulls is so good 👌 I also binged Four Seasons S2, and then followed that up with the Good Hang interview with Colman Domingo - he is wonderful. Another excellent show is RIVALS. Cannot get enough - I SLURPED UP season 2 🤤

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2 replies by Joanna Goddard and others
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Manon
11h

Joanna : I LOVED The Other Bennet Sister !! Watched it in 3 days and absolutely adored it. Did you see that they are making a THREE EPISODE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ?? Very excited about this ! Time to stop writing in all caps lol. Really really recommend to other Big-Saladers

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1 reply by Joanna Goddard
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