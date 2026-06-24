The June Edit
The show everyone’s talking about, a wildflower garden, and the best travel bag.
Hello! How is your week going? Welcome to the June Edit.
We sent four issues this month:
How should you tell your spouse ‘I want a divorce’? Five women reveal the exact conversations they had — including just blurting it out
A small thing that changed Kate Baer’s sex life after a decade of marriage
Coming up: My bff Gemma’s summer beauty tricks and (finally!) five ways to make friends as an adult.
Plus, here’s what we watched, read, wore, and ate this month (and please share your recs in the comments)… xoxo
Phone case: “How cute is this striped phone case? I love how it’s become part of my summer uniform. Apparently, everyone's wearing leopard print in Paris right now, and these sardines make me smile. BURGA cases are also shock-absorbing, scratch-resistant, and protective — see all their designs here, if you’d like. Bonus for Big Salad readers: Get 15% off all BURGA products with code JOANNAX15 (you can combine this with their buy-two-get-two-free phone case offer).” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder
Flowers: “This week, I walked over to my friend Mo’s apartment and was stunned by her wild front garden. ‘I always forget these flowers are coming!’ she told me. ‘They're perennials, so very low maintenance.’” — Joanna
Bag: “I spotted this woman on the street and remembered how cool and easy sling bags are for summer trips and adventures. I’m eyeing nylon, leather, and woven — which do you like best?” — Joanna
TV show: “Widow’s Bay is the spooky, funny, Matthew Rhys-y show I have been waiting for all my adult life. Have you watched it yet? It takes place on a remote New England island full of dark history. The entire cast is stellar, and the plot gets thicker every week (with genuine laugh-out-loud moments!).” — Kelsey Miller, Cup of Jo editor
Life hack: “I really dislike prepping dinner inside, alone, while the kids and Max are hanging out in the backyard. So, the other night, I grabbed my cutting board and knife and headed outside. OMG! Chopping veggies near my family during golden hour was such a mood lifter. I plan to do it all summer.” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor
Baby clothes: “A friend passed down Carhartt overalls to my baby girl after her son outgrew them. They look especially cute with a ruffled collar.” — Jannelle
Hobby: “To my family’s chagrin, my new hobby is…trash. I now carry a grabber and trash bags whenever I walk around Brooklyn. I meet all kinds of interesting people (who sometimes compare me to David Sedaris), and it’s a small but meaningful way to give back to a neighborhood I love so much.” — Alison Piepmeyer, partnerships director
Sunglasses: “Until now, I always wore cheap drugstore sunglasses, but at age 39, I finally allowed myself to invest in a nicer pair. I’ve admired this brand for years (thanks to my friend Kendra!) and recently picked out this pair. They make a simple outfit feel playful. Next I have my eye on these aviators.” — Alison
Book: “I’ve read all the romance novels from 831 Stories and now am loving Down to Earth, the new queer romance about an upstate vegetable farmer, from my cookbook queen Julia!!! Turshen!!!!! Munch munch munch, yum yum yum.” — Samantha Irby, comedian, essayist and writer of bitches gotta eat!
TV show: “The comedy series The Four Seasons is back for a second season. I would watch Tina Fey and Colman Domingo do anything together; their friendship vibe is perfect.” — Samantha Irby
Sweet treat: “We recently camped with friends and one morning I made hot cocoa with whipped cream, sprinkles, and mini marshmallows for all the kids. It was a big hit. My friend also surprised us by bringing fixings for savory s’mores — like if a charcuterie board and fondue had a baby.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor
Novel: “I also brought along Fellowship Point, the sprawling novel about female friendship set in coastal Maine that Olivia Muenter had recommended in our summer books issue. Couldn’t put it down!” — Kaitlyn
Says Natalie on “Oh, This Is Why People Want to Have Sex All the Time”: “I wish there were a Cup of Jo sex playlist. Mouth sounds are the worst!” Replies Joanna: “We have one!!!! Here's the Cup of Jo make-out playlist.”
Says Jessie on How Should You Tell Your Spouse ‘I Want a Divorce’: “I’m struck by how many women hit the point where the truth just comes tumbling out. After years of *trying so hard* in my marriage, my friend kindly asked: ‘Is it time to call it?’ Yes, it was.”
Says Ann on How Should You Tell Your Spouse ‘I Want a Divorce’: “I just blurted it out one evening after dinner. This was so unlike me since I’m usually uber thoughtful (e.g., thinking about divorce for six years) but now I consider it one of my all-time best choices! I made it through, and you will, too, fellow Big Salad-er.”
The sex toy that changed Kate Baer’s sex life
A steamy romance novel that Catherine Newman can’t stop talking about
The genius advice my therapist gave me when my marriage ended
The ballerina-inspired sneakers that Parisians are wearing right now
My Sister Lucy Shares the Best Parenting Hack. Plus, a dating update, cool pants, and the #1 thing that surprised her about grief.
How Do You Know If It’s Time to Get Divorced? Twelve women share how they realized that divorce was the right path.
What’s the Best Advice a Therapist Ever Gave You? Eleven friends reveal their life-changing takeaways.
Four Fun Things. Think: a new TV show and summer dessert.
What Books Have You Begged Friends to Read? “Wait. You haven’t read it yet?”
My Europe Packing List. Including chic travel pants.
My Weird-But-Amazing Trick for Falling Asleep. A near-perfect success rate.
8 Summer Fashion Trends – Thoughts? Especially love #4.
This Wisconsin Couple Lives in a Yurt, and Winter Is Their Favorite Part. “We hear wolves howling at night.”
(Photo by Maryanne Gobble/Stocksy. Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. Thank you so much.)
Thank you for reading! It means so much to us. Xoxo
OOOF that June Edit graphic with the gulls is so good 👌 I also binged Four Seasons S2, and then followed that up with the Good Hang interview with Colman Domingo - he is wonderful. Another excellent show is RIVALS. Cannot get enough - I SLURPED UP season 2 🤤
Joanna : I LOVED The Other Bennet Sister !! Watched it in 3 days and absolutely adored it. Did you see that they are making a THREE EPISODE CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ?? Very excited about this ! Time to stop writing in all caps lol. Really really recommend to other Big-Saladers