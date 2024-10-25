Hi! How’s your week going? I came down with a cold and have never appreciated chicken soup more — it really does help.

Speaking of recipes, we’re thrilled to feature

, the home cook behind

and the newsletter

. She lives with her spouse,

, and their pets in the Hudson Valley. “My dog and I always walk the same trail,” she says. “People might think that’s boring, but I like seeing the leaves turn a slightly different color. It doesn’t take much to make me happy.”

Julia’s latest cookbook, What Goes With What, is her most personal yet. Not only did she photograph all 100 recipes, but her handwriting is all over it — from the front cover to her easy recipe charts. “My high school and college notebooks were filled with charts,” she says. “It’s how I’ve always organized my thoughts.” The book also features personal essays, including a beautifully honest conversation with her mom about diet culture and body image.

Here, Julia shares 12 favorite things, including her adorable pets and the best gift she ever received…

Restaurant: Buvette in Manhattan is open all day, but I like to go for breakfast. They have a waffle sandwich with egg, bacon, Gruyère, and maple syrup — it’s sweet and savory, crispy and soft, all the things. Wedding: Grace and I had a tiny wedding — 10 people — and we ate dinner at Buvette. At the end of the meal, they brought out a huge ramekin of chocolate mousse (the recipe is in the Buvette cookbook, which I worked on with chef Jody Williams). My 95-year-old grandmother loves chocolate, and when they set it down in front of her, she looked like a little kid.