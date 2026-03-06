Hi! How’s your week?

When my marriage ended, I had weekly sessions with a therapist I adored. She wore her hair in a top knot, painted her nails with bright colors, and always talked with her hands. She gave me brilliant advice about my divorce and always reminded me that “two things can be true.”

When talking about marriage, dating and sex, I sometimes felt like we were just two friends chatting. So, this meme made me laugh:

Therapy overall can be such a game changer, don’t you think?

To activate this hive mind, we asked 11 friends to reveal the most helpful thing a therapist ever said (and please share yours in the comments)…

Your teenager is a cat.

“I was stressed about an upcoming vacation with my 12-year-old (those tween moods!). My therapist said, ‘Imagine you’re going on vacation with your cat.’ With a cat, you can’t force fun, or even participation. You have to give them space and let them come to you — and when they grace you with their attention, it’s the best ever! My kid and I had a great time, and I also read five books on the beach while letting my cat do her thing.” — Virginia Sole-Smith, author of Fat Talk and Burnt Toast