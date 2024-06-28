“I’m on my bed curled up with the phone on the nook of my shoulder,” my best friend Gemma told me when I called her in London for this interview. “I’m so sleepy and I feel like you’re right here.” Friendship is a love story, and I am so happy to share Gemma’s thoughts with you here!

These days, Gemma is living in London with her family, and her sexy new TV series My Lady Jane just dropped on Amazon. It’s wild because, to me, the show feels like the inside of Gemma’s brain — funny, brilliant, sweet, raunchy. It reminds me of the scene in 30 Rock when you see the world Kenneth’s POV and it’s all muppets:

But instead, inside Gemma’s brain, it’s witty Tudors in 16th-century England making out, vying for power, and trying not to get murdered. “I try to write with a sharp tongue and a warm heart,” she told me.

Here, Gemma shares 10 favorite things and her tips for making friends…

Dress: I have an adorable flowery tea dress that makes me feel like Gwen Stefani in 1995. Tea dresses are best to wear with unexpected shoes, like white Converse high tops — that’s my ’90s instinct coming through, a little bit of grunge. And you can add one-inch inserts for lower back and hip support and a secret leg-lengthening boost. Accent: I was born in Australia but grew up in Singapore and Hong Kong, where I went to a French high school. Then I went to university in Australia, moved to London for 11 years, married an Irishman, and moved to Zurich, where we had our first son. We had our second and third children in New York and are now back in London. I amend my accent slightly depending on who I’m talking to. In the U.S., there are 100,000 different words (sidewalk vs. pavement, rental car vs. hire car, elevator vs. lift). Same with slang – calling people “darling“ doesn’t work in America (they think you’re in love with them), but in London I say it to everyone. Also, chuffed, sorted, cheers. And the glottal stop has already infiltrated our family — my youngest, Arthur, now asks for a glass of “woh-uh.”