My Boyfriend Freddie Wants to Say Hi to You
My Boyfriend Freddie Wants to Say Hi to You

Plus, 20% off subscriptions this week!
Joanna Goddard
and
Kaitlyn Teer
Jul 25, 2025
Hello! How’s your week going?

First off: We are so grateful for this funny, smart, wonderful community. To show our thanks, we’re offering 20% off annual subscriptions for the next week. (That’s just $4/month.) You’ll receive a full year of Big Salad, plus access to all the archives, including my personal experience with botox, what it felt like to have sex after divorce, Alison’s Piepmeyer’s wallpaper before-and-after, Ashley C. Ford’s realization about growing up in poverty, four ways to deepen friendships as an adult, how to know if it’s time to get divorced, and much more.

Meanwhile, since our boys are with their other parents, Freddie and I came upstate this week to work during the day, swim at night, and eat giant hunks of Hudson Valley camembert on our lunch breaks.

Ever since we started dating last fall, Freddie has loved reading Big Salad comments. He recently asked if he could “meet” you guys directly, and I loved that idea! Today, he’s sharing his favorite things, plus a podcast episode (above), where he answers readers’ questions about everything from teaching high school to getting recognized on the street. His voice is so cute — I think he sounds like Seth Rogan, just less Canadian. Listen to the podcast above, if you’d like, and here’s the transcript (with special thanks to podcast editor Abby Cerquitella).

Now here are 11 things Freddie swears by, including a genius parenting strategy…

