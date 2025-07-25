My Boyfriend Freddie Wants to Say Hi to You

Hello! How’s your week going?

First off: We are so grateful for this funny, smart, wonderful community.

Meanwhile, since our boys are with their other parents, Freddie and I came upstate this week to work during the day, swim at night, and eat giant hunks of Hudson Valley camembert on our lunch breaks.

Ever since we started dating last fall, Freddie has loved reading Big Salad comments. He recently asked if he could “meet” you guys directly, and I loved that idea! Today, he’s sharing his favorite things, plus a podcast episode (above), where he answers readers’ questions about everything from teaching high school to getting recognized on the street. His voice is so cute — I think he sounds like Seth Rogan, just less Canadian. Listen to the podcast above, if you’d like, and here’s the transcript (with special thanks to podcast editor Abby Cerquitella).

Now here are 11 things Freddie swears by, including a genius parenting strategy…