Readers Often Ask, ‘Do You Get Botox? Filler?’ Here’s My Answer.
Plus, more questions about perimenopause, jealousy, and TV shows.
Hi! Today we’re doing our fourth Ask Me Anything, and I loved all the questions people sent in. It’s such a pleasure to discuss parenting and relationships and beauty and home and career with this community, and these questions were so fascinating and fun — and I really want to hear your answers!
My mascara tube ran out literally this morning. What do you and Gemma think I should buy next? – Elle