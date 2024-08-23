Big Salad
The Exes Issue (and a Podcast With My College Boyfriend)
The Exes Issue (and a Podcast With My College Boyfriend)

His laugh is so cute! Plus, the best advice for breakups, and how to survive an awkward run-in.
Joanna Goddard
and
Kaitlyn Teer
Aug 23, 2024
45
Share

Hi!!! How is your week going? Today, we’re talking about exes and our amusing, awkward, horrifying, nostalgic interactions. In this podcast episode, I chat with my ex-boyfriend Colby, and funny friend, Ziva; and a Big Salad reader recounts a hilarious run-in with her ex at the airport. (And, here’s the transcript.)

We also made a playlist of songs about exes that we hope you enjoy. As always, please share your own stories in the comments — we would LOVE to hear.

Here goes.... xoxoxoxoxo Joanna

(Thank you to Destry Maria Sibley for editing the podcast.)

“My neighborhood pottery studio was my happy place. One Friday, I walked in, and my ex-boyfriend was there on a date. He’d never even done pottery before. The only open wheel was the one across from them, so I took it. His new girlfriend sat behind him and guided his hands on the clay. It was Ghost IRL. When he said hi to me, I just said, ‘No.’”— Britt

“My post-college NYC boyfriend fancied himself an intellectual, and when he broke up with me, he said he couldn’t ‘picture sitting with me at the breakfast table discussing the Merchant of Venice.’ I was heartbroken, but 20 years later, I’m happily sitting at my breakfast table with my husband and two kids not talking about the Merchant of Venice.” — Sarah

Appears in episode
Joanna Goddard
Kaitlyn Teer
