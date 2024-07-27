Hi!!! How is your weekend going? When we announced that we were doing a second Ask Me Anything issue (here’s the first), we received more than 500 questions. We chose the most frequently asked — plus, a couple other fun ones — and I can’t wait to hear your thoughts. We’re also offering a 20% off discount this week, if you or any friends would like to try out a paid subscription. Here goes…

Where do you go for inspiration when you’re in a rut (with work, style, relationships, parenting, etc.)? — Kathleen

I take a walk or bike ride or just generally head out into the world. “Touch grass,” as TikTokers (and 11-year-old Anton) would say. It clears my mind and freshens up the ideas knocking around in my head. Also, reading great books — like Samantha Irby’s comedy or Kate Baer’s poetry — make me feel simultaneously calm and energized in a way that TV and movies (as much as I love them!!) don’t.

You and your friends seem to have your hosting game down. What’s an easy pre-dinner snack? — Katie

Good question! Last night, after dropping off Anton at camp (sob!), Toby and I stopped by an Airbnb where

is staying in Great Barrington. We all sat outside, and she set out a tray with

and figs and crackers and cornichons, and it was delicious.

Favorite jewelry right now? – Heidi

Catbird, always and forever. Charms are fun, too — my friend was wearing this Zara necklace the other day, and how cool are the Haricot Vert ones, especially that charcuterie board!

Whose newsletters do you read on Substack? — Kate

1) Emily Sundberg, 2) Hunter Harris, 3) Adam Roberts

Oooh, I love so many. Here are a few:

Why I wear striped button-downs:

,

,

,

Funny dispatches about the world:

,

Allllll the movie and book recs:

,

,

When you’re hungry:

,

,

How can I be more gentle on myself as a parent? So hard! As a perfectionist, I beat myself up for EVERYTHING. — Kayla

