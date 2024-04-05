Big Salad

Chef Mehreen Karim Craves the Same Breakfast Every Day
The Muslim-American chef talks about very bright shoes, the glass bowl she found in Paris, and a fancy fish filet sandwich.
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
7
you're warmly invited to a fun evening...
Chicago, we're coming for you!!!
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
44

March 2024

My First Date After Divorce
“I blacked out and resuscitated myself a dozen times on the cab ride to dinner.”
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
124
The March Edit
What we watched, cooked, wore, and loved this month. Plus, a genius tip for finding affordable wall art.
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
9
How Cool Is Diana Moss's Cape Town Family Home?
The graphic designer also shares a funny birthday cake, the shoes that get her the most compliments, and a group photo trick.
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
39
The Therapy Issue: What Does Your Therapist Really Think About You?
Listen now | Joanna asks her psychologist friend Lina Perl about whether therapists have favorites. Plus, a therapist-comedian, readers' best therapy…
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
8:32
24
How Romantic is Tembe Denton-Hurst's Bookstore Proposal?
Plus, the book and beauty writer recommends three page-turning books and the beautiful workhorse bag she carries them in.
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
16
My Two First-Date Outfits (Thoughts?)
Plus, six funny things I've seen on Hinge, and a motto that reframes dating into something calm and beautiful.
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
77

February 2024

The February Edit
What we watched, cooked, wore, and loved this month. Plus, Joanna's favorite things and the best Australian TV shows.
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
30
The Heartbreak Issue — Plus, Dolly Alderton's 9 Favorite Things
The English author shares how to help a heartbroken friend and the best place to cry in public. Plus, would you ever get a breakup haircut?
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
47
Simone Kitchens Reveals the Lamp that Works in Every Home
The Midwestern journalist talks to us about gentle TV and the best travel shoes. Plus, her 1920s house and how to make friends in a new place.
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
43
Fun Things We Noticed in Paris (Plus, Two Magical Itineraries)
We’re also sharing six French recipes and the best way to take tourist photos.
  
Joanna Goddard
 and 
Kaitlyn Teer
43
