A couple years ago, my friend Claire and I had dinner at our favorite neighborhood restaurant…

It was early November — perfect pasta weather — and the head waiter, Nick, stopped by our table to say hi. He was always friendly and welcoming, and he’d recently told me his girlfriend was a Cup of Jo reader.

“You must do an amazing Thanksgiving meal here at the restaurant,” I said. “Yeah,” he replied. “We have a fire pit in the back. I usually work, but I just found out I have the day off this year.”

I asked him what he’d be doing instead, and he told us he was “casting around for a Friendsgiving” in town.

“Come to ours!” I said, telling him how we were hosting at our place with friends and my dad, and people were bringing sides and desserts, potluck-style. “It’s going to be fun and laid-back. Claire’s coming, too.”

We were thrilled when he accepted the invitation.

***

“You invited a strange guy to Thanksgiving?” my friends laughed over the phone the next day.

“Hear me out,” I said. I’d seen him around the neighborhood for years, and we had a few friends in common.

My dad loved the idea: “A crowd is always welcome,” he told me. “Looking forward to meeting the man.”

***

Soon, the big day arrived. My kids rotated our dining table horizontally, so we could squeeze in a second table. Our neighbors brought a few chairs and a bench from their house.

Napkins were folded; candles were lit; my dad brined an enormous turkey.

Finally, at 5 p.m. our friends poured in, and the kids made festive headbands. Nick arrived wearing a suit, which charmed us all.

“I told my girlfriend, who’s out of town, that I had surprise plans tonight,” he said. “I’ll take a few selfies at your house until she figures out where I am.”

“I’ll take the photos!” I offered, and he went around the room giving two thumbs up, which made us all laugh. He then brought out bars of fancy chocolate and played Battleship with the kids.

***

The meal was delicious, and once everyone had headed home, I texted Nick:

You were v well reviewed after you left: “funny” and “major value add” and “reminds me of jimmy stewart”

To which he replied:

I had such a lovely time. Thanks so much for taking a risk on a wild card! I had a ‘new friends’ runner’s high after!

The evening reminded me how nice it can be to expand the guest list, fling open the door, and add a seat to the table. We’re not hosting Thanksgiving this year, but we are having people over for a tree trimming, cookie swap, and Christmas day hang out, and I’m going to think about who else we might be lucky enough to include.

Who comes to your celebrations? Are you a party host or enthusiastic guest? Both roles are essential!

(Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission or have a sponsored relationship with the brand, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. Thank you so much.)

Thank you for reading! Gift guides coming up next with very cool finds we’re excited to share. Xoxo

Leave a comment