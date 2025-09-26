Hello! How’s your week?

I’m very excited to share this interview with Sarah Jessica Parker! This week, I was lucky enough to nab a 15-minute phone interview with her. Since I grew up watching Sex & the City, and am now a big fan of her literary imprint, I was absolutely thrilled.

As I sat at my laptop, waiting for my phone to ring, I couldn’t help but wonder…

…how much she’s influenced my life without knowing it. When we were growing up, my mom would often tell us how Sarah Jessica always said to save, be frugal, and make sure you had your own money. It was a through line of our Midwestern childhoods.

“I remember my childhood as Dickensian,” Sarah Jessica told The New York Times about growing up on welfare in Ohio. “I remember being poor. There was no great way to hide it. We didn’t have electricity sometimes...the bill collectors came.”

Now, of course, the actor and publisher is worth millions, but she keeps her down-to-earth sensibility and enjoyment of everyday things like eating pizza, reading on the subway, even doing laundry.

Suddenly, the phone rang, and I jumped. “Hello?” I answered. “Hello, it’s Sarah Jessica,” I heard a warm voice respond. Here’s how our conversation went down…