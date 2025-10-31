Make dinner bowls. The question ‘what’s for dinner’ is rage bait for me. Anyone asking me that can just f*ck off. My mom helps, and my husband takes over on weekends, but on the days I have to cook, I don’t know what I want to eat, much less what six people want to eat. My trick is to make bowls — like, rice and beans, or white bean chili — with lots of toppings. Everyone’s happy because they can combine whatever they want. And if you squeeze a lime on whatever slop you made, you’re like, oh, this is delicious.