Hi! How’s your week going? Today, I have something to confess…

I’m obsessed with Zarna Garg.

A couple months ago, I discovered the Indian-American comedian on Amy Poehler’s podcast. (Have you heard the incredible episode?) She tells Amy about her wild path from being a rich kid in India, to a homeless teenager, young lawyer, stay-at-home tiger mom of three, and, now, finally, what she was meant to be: stand-up comedian and bestselling author.

Throughout life’s ups and downs, Zarna only sharpened her sense of humor. For instance, age 22, she posted this hilariously blunt online dating ad:

To some, I am too short or too plump, too dark or too argumentative. But enough about me. This is what I need from you, a husband and a partner, somebody who is ambitious but not ruthless, confident but not arrogant, and humble but not timid. Most of all, he is honest. I am on a mission to build a very successful life, and you must be ready to go with me. Only contact me if you want to get married. NO FRIENDS. Kindly include your most recent tax returns and medical records.

Hundreds of people responded.

Here, Zarna spoke on the phone with me about why she and her husband never say ‘I love you,’ the question to always ask before having sex, and how to stay close to your kids as they get older…