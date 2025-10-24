The Perfect Snacking Cake for Fall, According to Nicola Lamb
"Breakfast, lunch, dinner — it’s always a good time for cake.” Plus, her beautiful wedding with an ice cream truck and eBay dress.
Hi! How is your week going?
For this issue, we called London-based pastry chef Nicola Lamb just as she was pulling a tart out of the oven. “Sorry, one sec,” she said. “I always think, if I put the tart in now, it’ll be out before the meeting starts. I’m usually good at timing, but not today!”
Nicola’s newsletter Kitchen Projects reads like a love letter to the science of baking. She takes readers behind the scenes, documenting the meticulous process of testing out every single technique and ingredient until she gets a recipe just right.
“I treat recipes like experiments,” she says. “I’m obsessed with the ‘why.’ By sharing my discoveries, I hope to help people deepen their understanding of baking.”
Here, Nicola shares 11 favorite things, including her gorgeous wedding photos, two must-have kitchen tools, and a recipe for the best snacking cake…
Beauty: I have both eczema and rosacea, so I like to keep things simple. I swear by La Roche-Posay’s gentle face cleanser and moisturizer with SPF. And I curl my eyelashes, which I think changes the look of my whole face.
Sharing with neighbors: I bake all the time and bring leftover test desserts to our local bookstore, coffee shops, and green grocers. The other day, the people at the bookstore were like, ‘This is such a great deal for us — you bake for us, then you buy books from us, and all we do is, you know, receive!’