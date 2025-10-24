Hi! How is your week going?

For this issue, we called London-based pastry chef Nicola Lamb just as she was pulling a tart out of the oven. “Sorry, one sec,” she said. “I always think, if I put the tart in now, it’ll be out before the meeting starts. I’m usually good at timing, but not today!”

Nicola’s newsletter Kitchen Projects reads like a love letter to the science of baking. She takes readers behind the scenes, documenting the meticulous process of testing out every single technique and ingredient until she gets a recipe just right.

“I treat recipes like experiments,” she says. “I’m obsessed with the ‘why.’ By sharing my discoveries, I hope to help people deepen their understanding of baking.”

Here, Nicola shares 11 favorite things, including her gorgeous wedding photos, two must-have kitchen tools, and a recipe for the best snacking cake…

Beauty: I have both eczema and rosacea, so I like to keep things simple. I swear by La Roche-Posay’s gentle face cleanser and moisturizer with SPF. And I curl my eyelashes, which I think changes the look of my whole face.