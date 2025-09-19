Big Salad

Big Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allie's avatar
Allie
18h

So grateful for this newsletter and the amazing Cup of Jo community. Your willingness to share about your divorce and the comments on those posts were really pivotal to me finally taking that step. Today would have been my 16th wedding anniversary, and instead of beating myself up for another year of staying in my unhappy marriage, I’m writing this from my new house with its green velvet sofa and vintage glassware and girly bedding and delicious, life-affirming peace of mind. Thank you. <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Joanna Goddard and others
Hallie's avatar
Hallie
18h

Not a shock since I’ve been reading CoJ since I was a teenager, but many of these things are my favorites too (including my Bario Neal engagement ring lol)!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Joanna Goddard and others
2156 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joanna Goddard Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture