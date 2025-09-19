Hello! How’s your week going?

Today’s issue is a fun one! During Big Salad’s second year, we featured 30+ women (and one man) sharing their favorite things — from ghosts to sweatshirts to Leslie Knope’s Galentine’s Day.

Today I’m excited to share my 15 favorite things, below, and one reader will win all of them. This big anniversary giveaway is open to paid subscribers, as a heartfelt thank you. This newsletter is reader-supported, and we are so grateful for everyone who reads, shares, and comments. If you’d like to enter the giveaway, simply leave a comment on this post. A winner will be randomly selected next Wednesday.

(We also offer 50 comped subscriptions each month. If you’d like to get on the short waitlist, email newsletter@cupofjo.com and we’d be more than happy to add you.)

Okay, here we go! Here are 15 surprises and delights…

Sweater: For the past 16 years, I’ve pulled on babaà sweaters as soon as the temperature dips. The Madrid-based knitwear line makes heirloom-quality knits, and I cherish the idea of passing them down to children and grandchildren. My most-worn wool jumper (pictured above) comes in seven colors with the coolest easy neckline.

Jacket: Another brand I reach for all the time is French clothing brand, Sézane. Their iconic chore jacket is perfect for everything from trips to dinner dates to strolls around the neighborhood. (I love the green, too.) Serving bowl: East Fork, based in North Carolina, makes the most beautiful dinnerware and serveware. My friends and I have coveted their pieces for years. Their weeknight serving bowl is big enough to hold pasta, veggies, fruit, popcorn, chips, or, I don’t know, a big salad!

Skin care: I always want to keep my face clean and glowy, but my skin is sensitive. So, I’m a HUGE fan of Herbivore’s new Bakuchiol Serum with plant-based retinol alternatives. The gentle formula delivers the benefits of a traditional retinol without irritation, so my skin ends up smooth and firm. (I also swear by their Cloud Milk body cream; it smells so good, you don’t need perfume.) Bag: How gorgeous is this woven Clare V. bag? You can wear it as a crossbody or over your shoulder. Clare designs such great bags and accessories, and this shade of green would pair beautifully with any outfit this fall and winter.

Glasses: The other day, I realized that I’ve worn Warby Parker glasses for 15 years! They’re easy to order online or in stores, and they have so many great styles and colors. My current favorites are Gus and Benson, but the winner of this giveaway can pick any pair they’d like — which would you wear? Ring: Philly-based jewelry studio Bario Neal was founded by two best friends, who use ethically sourced stones and environmentally conscious practices. (If I get engaged again, I’d love one of their rings.) Wouldn’t this handmade forget-me-not ring be lovely to wear all the time? It feels very touching to me.

Hair: At age 46, I finally figured out my hair, and that included finding better shampoo and conditioner. RŌZ — an Allure Best of Beauty winner — makes a super hydrating shampoo, and now my hair smells incredible getting out of the shower. Plus, their conditioner makes hair so silky smooth, I can comb right through. Once I saw how well they worked for me, I moved my other shampoos into the boys’ bathroom; I’m officially hooked.

Makeup: Ever since Nicki Sebastian recommended Violette FR’s Bisou Balm, I’ve been swiping it on in the morning. The matte color gives a soft, blurred effect, like you’ve just been kissed. Shoes: Loeffler Randall makes my favorite ballet flats. I love slipping them on with jeans and a sweater on my way out to dinner with friends. This woven brown pair with a bow detail feels perfect to wear this fall, don’t you think?

Flowers: Doesn’t a gift of fresh flowers always make you feel seen and loved? The founder of Farmgirl Flowers, Christina Stembel, wanted to design something extra special for this giveaway winner — a one-of-a-kind seasonal bouquet to brighten up your space. Oven mitt: Designer Hopie Stockman and chef Samin Nosrat are friends of Big Salad, so we were happy to discover their collection of oven mitts and pot holders. “They're made with love,” says Hopie, “inspired by Samin’s garden.”

Candy: In their Big Salad issues, Youngna and Jen both raved about BonBon’s’s Swedish fish, so of course the boys and I had to try them. The sour blackberry ones were especially delicious. Magazine: I look forward to my copy of The New Yorker arriving in the mail each week. It’s a treat to read short stories, dog-ear restaurant reviews, and tackle crossword puzzles over lazy weekends. We’re giving away an annual print subscription, which comes with the signature tote bag you see all over Brooklyn.

Cookbooks: Finally, we’ve bundled three new cookbooks from Samin Nosrat, Dan Pelosi, and Alison Roman, who have lots of fun ideas for sharing simple, delicious food with friends and family this season. Thank you again for reading Big Salad! We’re so glad you’re here. xo

“This post reminds me of the George Eliot quote, ‘It is never too late to be what you might have been.’ I used to stare at that framed print in my house and think to myself, that’s a nice idea, but it doesn’t apply to me. Six years later, I’m divorced, in a beautiful cozy home, happier than ever, and the quote hangs on the bedroom wall as a lovely reminder that I was wrong.” — Mauresa

“Gaaah, I am continually in awe of women. The willingness and openness to grow in spite of worries and perceived limitations is simultaneously as delicate as a flower blossoming and as badass as an action hero. Thank you for the inspiration!” — Abbey

“My newish habit lately is deciding on a ‘house _____’ and then never having to make that decision again. I found a white wine I really like and now it’s my house white. I’ve done the same with granola and salad dressing.” — Emily

(Opening photo by McGuire McManus . Photo of Joanna in brown sweater by Malia Gross . Note: This post is sponsored by a few select brands we’re excited to partner with. Thank you for supporting the companies that support Big Salad. We recommend only products we genuinely like and use ourselves. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. Thank you so much.)

Coming up: comedian Zarna Garg shares her thoughts on arranged marriages, and Sarah Jessica Parker tells us her most-loved books and the best parenting advice for tricky situations. Plus, Freddie and I each describe our first date — turns out, we had different takes:) Thank you again, we’re happy you’re here. xo

