Big Salad

Big Salad

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen H's avatar
Karen H
4d

CHATTING WITH SJP?!?!?!?!

the scream I scrumpt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Lauren's avatar
Lauren
3d

This is the best thing to do with zucchini: https://www.sproutedkitchen.com/home/2017/7/18/zucchini-pasta-bake

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joanna Goddard Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture