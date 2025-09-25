Hi! How’s your week going? It’s officially fall!

This month, we celebrated Big Salad’s second anniversary and published a few fun issues, including:

Coming up this Friday, we’re chatting with Sarah Jessica Parker about her favorite books, parenting advice, and secret talent, which really surprised me.

We asked the Big Salad team and friends about what they’ve enjoyed recently (and please share your own recs in the comments)…

“I’ve been tearing through the stunning memoir of Zarna Garg, Indian-American stand-up comedian. After her father tried to arrange her marriage when she was 14, she fled to the U.S. — Ohio, specifically — where she studied, worked, and wrote a hilariously frank dating ad, in order to build the life and family she always wanted.” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder “Now that my kids are getting more into fashion, I’ve been keeping an eye out for cool but affordable pieces. Quince has great sweaters, sweatpants, and even fun underwear, of all things. But I have to admit, I can’t help stealing a nostalgic peek at their sleep sacks, my heart.” — Joanna

TV show: “I can’t wait for season nine of Love Is Blind. I have a clinical need to watch strangers talk through a wall and meet either the person they’ll love for the rest of their lives or the person who will annoy them for the next four weeks. There is no high greater than watching someone scrunch up their face and get the ick in real time!” — Hunter Harris, writer and podcaster Beauty: “During a facial, my esthetician sculpted my face to the heavens with a set of cryo sticks that doubled as gua sha tools. Her tools were very expensive but she put me onto these budget-friendly dupes. I just use them with a serum or light moisturizer.” — Hunter

Sweatshirt: “Fall weekends, it feels like ‘the game is on’ wherever I go. I’ve been wearing this sweatshirt; not only does it make people laugh, but also it’s super comfortable.” — Maureen Heffernan, Cup of Jo partnerships director Recipe: “Anyone who grows zucchini knows that there comes a point every season when there’s so much of it you’re just trying to figure out what to do. Enter Clare de Boer’s crispy lasagna. The dinner comes together in a flash and bakes in 15 minutes, thanks to pre-cooked noodles. Plus, Clare’s instructions to ‘splodge, scatter and dobble’ the ingredients ‘with Pollock as your muse’ make me laugh.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor

Toby and Anton grew up padding around in Hanna Andersson pjs, so I was thrilled when the brand teamed up with Dusen Dusen to create an exclusive, limited-edition collection. Their pajamas, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and socks — for babies, kids and adults — come in playful stripes and bright colors.

For more than 40 years, Hanna Andersson has made clothes with comfy fabrics and never-fading colors. I’ve been wearing this cute number, and I ordered mix-and-match sets for the boys this winter. See the full Hanna Andersson x Dusen Dusen collection here, if you’d like. How sweet are they?

(This section is sponsored by Hanna Andersson, a brand our family has worn and loved for years. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Cup of Jo and Big Salad.)

Here are the links the Big Salad community clicked most in September:

My wool jumper that I pull on as soon as temperatures dip The jewelry store where I’d love to get a future engagement ring A bowl for pasta, fruit, and big salads My bff Gemma’s favorite moisturizer for “bouncy, glowing delicious skin” The shampoo that makes my frizzy hair smooth

“Big Salad is like getting texts from the big sister I always wanted. Always grateful for the wisdom, humor, comfort and reliable recs found in this space. Thank you for bringing light when we all so desperately need it.” — Whitney

“My son is 24, and I’m lucky to say we still have a great relationship. The most challenging period was adolescence, but when I learned these magic words, conflict evaporated: ‘Do you want my advice, or do you just want me to listen?’ Also, ‘That sounds hard’ works well. Being seen — really seen — is all kids want.” — Ellie

“My mom was 42 when she pursued her psychology degree. At age 15, I was so inspired while watching her study after work. I am now 38 and dreaming of changing professions. This post is so encouraging!” — Grace

Thank you so much for reading! We love you. Coming up soon, we’ll be talking about: arranged marriages, my first date with Freddie (our impressions were very different!), and three more inspiring career changes. xoxo

