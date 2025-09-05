Hi! How’s your week?

Many, many readers have asked for advice on changing careers, re-entering the workforce after staying home with kids, choosing a path, getting more flexibility, finding something meaningful, earning more money, the list goes on…

Today, we interviewed three women who changed careers — Jubi, a lawyer; Margot, a bakery owner; and Meg, a realtor. Their answers were incredibly eye-opening! (And, if you like this issue, we’d be happy to make it a larger series — so many people have changed careers in surprising ways, and we’d love to profile more.)

Okay, let’s go! Here’s how three women changed careers…

Jubi with her family.

Jubi Williams, 45, Brooklyn — fitness instructor to lawyer