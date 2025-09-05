Want to Change Careers? Three Women Share Their Success Stories
We asked a lawyer, realtor, and bakery owner to spill the beans. "I'm not scared of the learning process anymore."
Hi! How’s your week?
Many, many readers have asked for advice on changing careers, re-entering the workforce after staying home with kids, choosing a path, getting more flexibility, finding something meaningful, earning more money, the list goes on…
Today, we interviewed three women who changed careers — Jubi, a lawyer; Margot, a bakery owner; and Meg, a realtor. Their answers were incredibly eye-opening! (And, if you like this issue, we’d be happy to make it a larger series — so many people have changed careers in surprising ways, and we’d love to profile more.)
Okay, let’s go! Here’s how three women changed careers…
Jubi Williams, 45, Brooklyn — fitness instructor to lawyer