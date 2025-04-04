Hi! How’s your week going? Today we’re excited to share beauty finds.

When I met my friend Gemma 13 years ago, one of our first friend dates was walking through Soho and ducking into makeup stores. “Let’s go play with pretty things,” she told me. Since then, we’ve done this a gazillion times. Once with her newborn baby…

…another time after having rösti potatoes and Champs for breakfast…

…once right before she flew back home to London!

(That moment felt like a rom-com:)

I’m very accustomed to exchanging texts with Gemma like this:

As a makeup genius with the skin of an angel, Gemma agreed to share her favorite products, and then I asked six more friends to reveal their beauty finds, too…

Gemma Burgess, screenwriter and showrunner

Iconic Underglow Blurring Primer. “In my 40s, I don’t want to look made up, but I really, really want my skin to be even. After putting on SPF, I splooge a drop of this primer on my cheeks and forehead, then smooth with my fingertips. It gives a flawless candlelit glow.”