Chef Samin Nosrat Shares Five Ingredients for a Joyful Life
The 'Salt Fat Acid Heat' chef tells us about her glorious garden, surprising pantry staple, and beloved dog Fava.
Hi! How’s your week going?
Today, we’re excited to feature, the San Diego-born, Iranian-American chef who enjoys a cult following for her smart cooking philosophy (think: salt, fat, acid, heat) and infectious smile. Following the success of her first book and TV show, Samin will release her second cookbook, Good Things, on September 16th.
Last month, Random House asked me if I’d host a celebration for Samin’s new book, along with cookbook authors and lifestyle writers, like, Deb Perelman, Dan Pelosi, Jia Tolentino, , , , , , Eric Kim, and Helen Rosner. I was star struck in my own home!!! Everyone cooked a dish from the book, and my favorite might have been the unbelievably moist roast chicken with saffron.
This week, Big Salad editorspoke to Samin about her nine favorite things, including her dog Fava, about whom she says: “I’ve never had a dog before, and I’m like, is this how all people feel about their dogs?”
Below, Samin shares her curly hair secrets, a tour of her home garden, and what a “good life” means to her…