Hi! How’s your week going?

Today, we’re excited to feature

, the San Diego-born, Iranian-American chef who enjoys a cult following for her smart cooking philosophy (think: salt, fat, acid, heat) and infectious smile. Following the success of her

and

, Samin will release her second cookbook,

, on September 16th.

Last month, Random House asked me if I’d host a celebration for Samin’s new book, along with cookbook authors and lifestyle writers, like

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, and

. I was star struck in my own home!!! Everyone cooked a dish from the book, and my favorite might have been the

roast chicken with saffron.

unbelievably

This week, Big Salad editor

spoke to Samin about her nine favorite things, including her dog Fava, about whom she says: “I’ve never had a dog before, and I’m like, is this how all people feel about their dogs?”

Below, Samin shares her curly hair secrets, a tour of her home garden, and what a “good life” means to her…