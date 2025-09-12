Big Salad

Discussion about this post

Annie Hartnett
2d

Joanna I have read your blog for a very very very long time, and I’m so thrilled you read my novel!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Karen H
2d

Wow, this made me tear up--what an amazing community and so inspiring.

"It's okay to change your mind when presented with new information." Yes, Allison! Could this become a collective mantra, please and thank you? Personally, I love saying, "I am happy to be wrong," because that means I have learned something new, and nothing wrong with that!

xoxoxo all.

