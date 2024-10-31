Welcome to The October Edit!

How’s it going? My boys are out of their minds excited for Halloween tonight, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s funny costumes in the neighborhood. I’m going as a breakfast sandwich. How about you?

This month, we’ve sent four Big Salad issues:

Tomorrow, we’ll be sending our holiday style issue! *spins, twirls*

TV: “I’ve been watching Somebody Somewhere. The third season is already great, and I adore their friendship chemistry. And I’m always happy when shows are set in the Midwest. #midwestisbest” — Joanna Goddard, Big Salad founder Sweater: “Nothing feels cozier than a fisherman sweater, and my favorite is this one in baby blue, which is a big color this fall. How cute would it be paired with brown pants?”— Joanna

Outerwear: “The outdoor uniform I can’t stop wearing is my cropped puffer vest over a turtleneck, with wide-leg jeans and Vejas. (Bonus: It’s reversible.)” — Jenny Rosenstrach of Dinner: A Love Story Candle: “A friend gave me this wild herb candle, and I’ve been enjoying it in the evenings while we’re tidying up the kitchen. It smells earthy yet crisp, like an autumn walk in the woods.” — Kaitlyn Teer, Big Salad editor

Simple pleasure: “TJ’s frozen chocolate croissants that you leave out overnight to rise and then bake in the morning — heaven!” — Julia Turshen of Keep Calm & Cook On Denim: “I’ve been searching for jeans that have a wideeee leg, and this pair delivers. The fit is relaxed and comfy, and whenever I slip them on, I feel ready to meet friends for dinner but just as easily could run around with my kid at the park, which is the vibe I want from all my clothes these days.” — Jannelle Sanchez, Cup of Jo editor

Is there anything more comforting than a plate of fresh pasta? Here, editor Kaitlyn Teer asks Missy Robbins — the chef behind the buzzy Brooklyn restaurants Lilia and Misipasta and the essential cookbook Pasta — to share a few pointers…

When did you first make pasta? My parents bought me a pasta maker when I was 12. In high school, I hosted my first dinner party and invited friends over for fettuccine Alfredo and Caesar salad.

What’s a common mistake home cooks make? Never put oil in your pasta water, but do make sure it’s well salted. Then, instead of draining pasta in a colander, I recommend pulling it out of the pot, so you can add some pasta water to the sauce (to help thicken and smooth it). I also like to undercook my pasta, so it can finish cooking in the sauce — which is what we calling ‘marrying’ the sauce and the pasta.

What tools matter, especially for beginners? Q.B. Cucina makes beautiful ravioli stamps and pasta cutters. And if you have a KitchenAid, the pasta roller attachment makes the process faster and easier.

What are some simple pasta shapes to try? If you’re cutting by hand, you can easily make maltagliati, which means ‘badly cut.’

Can you tell us the story behind your wildly famous angolotti? I wanted to make a dish with sheep’s milk cheese, honey, and a tomato sauce infused with saffron but my first attempts tasted like Chef Boyardee. Eventually I got the flavor combination just right, and it took on a life of its own. That agnolotti is never coming off the menu.

Thank you, Missy! Readers, what pasta tips or recipes would you add?

In Joanna’s Hinge dating profile, she wrote the fun fact that a group of sharks is called a “shiver.” Erin then commented, “A group of owls is a parliament,” and Julia added, “A group of pandas is called an embarrassment.” Meanwhile, Maryn asked, “How has no one commented on ‘I can’t wait to introduce you to a special someone’?!?!? EEEEEEEEEEEP!!!!!!!!!”

In response to cookbook writer Julia Turshen's conversation about diet culture, Lauren wrote, “For so many women, myself included, it is a true journey to reach a point of feeling comfortable in our bodies. I’m so grateful for conversations like this one.“ Adds Kathleen, “On the list of women I can’t believe I got I to live alongside there is: Mary Oliver, Michelle Obama, and Julia Turshen.”

Said Erin on Roxane Gay’s 11 Favorite Things: “Whenever I need book recs, I look at Roxane Gay’s Goodreads account, an unsung gem of the Internet.” Added Marisa, “Came here to say this! It’s a freaking DELIGHT to happen across a review by Roxane.”

Finally, let’s all congratulate a reader named Kelly, who got married this month! “My wife and I used Roxane Gay’s Manifest(o) as our wedding reading,” she said. “We’ve loved Roxane Gay for ages, and it was delightful to see her and that particular piece of writing show up on Big Salad on our wedding weekend!”

Congratulations, Keely and Kelly!! 💕

