Hi! How was your week? The weather is warming up in NYC, and I’m so happy to be wearing sunscreen and sandals. Toby and I went for gelato last night, and may I remind you that salted caramel exists and we should all be eating it at all times.

Today, we’re featuring Peyton Dix, the brilliant writer and social media strategist, who co-hosts Lemme Say This, a new pop-culture podcast with Hunter Harris. Here, Big Salad editor Kaitlyn Teer asks her our pressing questions…

How did you first meet Hunter, your podcast co-host? We both went to Emerson College and met in an intro to film class. To be two black girls studying film in Boston will definitely bond you faster than you’ll ever know.

How did your podcast idea come about? Our pitch was, it’s our group chat, but on main. We discuss our favorite pop culture topics, like white boys of the week, celebrity divorces because we are so pro-divorce, and straight couples that are really lesbians at the end of the day. For example, Justin Bieber and Haley Bieber are the original lesbians. It’s really just me educating on Hunter, on like, what makes a true TM lesbian.

What’s the best part of making the podcast? I get to talk to my best friend and call it like a part-time job. Like, we already do that for free. Hunter is one of the only people I’d want to do this with, because we trust each other and hold each other accountable for every part. We constantly joke about the concept: oh, two best friends with a podcast…something brand new like that!

What was it like seeing your billboard on Times Square? I didn’t actually get to see it! The one week it was going to be up, I was on a trip. We went the day it dropped, before my 7 a.m. flight, but it wasn’t up yet. So, we took a photo and, after the fact, Hunter’s boyfriend photoshopped me in!

Here, Peyton shares 10 great things, including her go-to summer shorts and the best film ever made…

First-date spot: There’s a wine bar called Rhodora down the street from me. I’m a Taurus, and I’m lazy, so yes, I go there with all my dates. If it’s a bad date, I can be like, great, I’m out and I’m walking home. If it’s a good date, I can be like, well, we can walk to mine! They have incredible pop ups, especially with queer, POC chefs, and that’s where I’m like, yeah, go spend all your money. Beauty routine: I wear Huda blush in rebel red and Mac chestnut lip liner, always and forever. But my real claim to fame is that every time I leave the house I get told I smell good. It’s my biggest brag. I layer Glossier You — which amplifies whatever hero scent you’re wearing — with Diptyque Fleur de Peau. I’ve worn it for so long, now it just smells like me.