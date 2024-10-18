Hello! The other night, I was at dinner with writer

, eating cheesy cavatelli pasta and drinking Coke with cool ice cubes:

Erika and I were chatting about our newsletters, just for fun, and brainstorming story ideas. “I want to write about the denim skirt you wear all the time,” she told me. “And you should post your Hinge profile, along with the caption for your readers: ‘Roast me.’” I burst out laughing — that sounded like my worst nightmare — but the more I thought about it, the more fun it sounded to share my profile, and hear about yours. After all, I LOVE seeing my friends’ profiles and thinking about how strangers might envision them.

So! My loves, deep breath, here goes…