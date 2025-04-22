Big Salad

Big Salad

Watch the Recording: Kate Baer's Poem on Female Friendship Made Us Cry

We also talk about misophonia, saggy boobs, turning 40, and writing honestly about marriage and motherhood.
Joanna Goddard
and
Kate Baer
Apr 22, 2025
Transcript

Hi!! Thank you so much for joining us for a Big Salad & Friends live stream with bestselling poet and internet bff

Kate Baer
(who’d also joined us for our live event in Seattle). We had such a fun, funny time chatting.

If you’d like, you can watch the recording above. Here are a few highlights:

  • 00:25 — Kate tells us about her great-grandmother’s drawings (behind her)

  • 01:13 — favorite novelists who write about people’s rich inner lives

  • 01:55 — thoughts on the movie A Real Pain with Kieran Culkin

  • 3:11 — the naked woman on the cover of Kate’s next book, How About Now

  • 5:50 — what we felt like when we turned 40

  • 7:30 — why Kate loves Cher

  • 9:05 — how every mom has one song they overplay throughout their kids’ childhoods (my mom’s = Total Eclipse of the Heart)

  • 10:05 — why Kate chose to live in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

  • 13:00 — on writing honestly about motherhood and marriage

  • 16:00 — the boredom of early motherhood; a realization about kids’ growing up

  • 19:30 — when friends share openly about their marriages

  • 23:00 — the vibrator that Kate won’t stop yapping about

  • 26:10 — Joanna and Kate commiserate about misophonia

  • 29:57 — Kate reads her staggering poem “The Bridesmaid’s Speech

  • 33:15 — summer clothes we’re into

  • 34:55 — the joys of female friendship

  • 36:00 — reader q: Kate’s writing process

  • 38:00 — irrational fears

  • 41:10 — Kate reads another incredible poem from her new book

Thanks again for watching — we are so thrilled to have you here. If you have any follow-up questions, please leave a comment below. Thank you! xoxoxo

