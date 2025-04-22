Watch the Recording: Kate Baer's Poem on Female Friendship Made Us Cry

Hi!! Thank you so much for joining us for a Big Salad & Friends live stream with bestselling poet and internet bff

(who’d also joined us for our

). We had such a fun, funny time chatting.

If you’d like, you can watch the recording above. Here are a few highlights:

00:25 — Kate tells us about her great-grandmother’s drawings (behind her)

01:13 — favorite novelists who write about people’s rich inner lives

01:55 — thoughts on the movie A Real Pain with Kieran Culkin

3:11 — the naked woman on the cover of Kate’s next book, How About Now

5:50 — what we felt like when we turned 40

7:30 — why Kate loves Cher

9:05 — how every mom has one song they overplay throughout their kids’ childhoods (my mom’s = Total Eclipse of the Heart)

10:05 — why Kate chose to live in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

13:00 — on writing honestly about motherhood and marriage

16:00 — the boredom of early motherhood; a realization about kids’ growing up

19:30 — when friends share openly about their marriages

23:00 — the vibrator that Kate won’t stop yapping about

26:10 — Joanna and Kate commiserate about misophonia

29:57 — Kate reads her staggering poem “The Bridesmaid’s Speech”

33:15 — summer clothes we’re into

34:55 — the joys of female friendship

36:00 — reader q: Kate’s writing process

38:00 — irrational fears

41:10 — Kate reads another incredible poem from her new book

Thanks again for watching — we are so thrilled to have you here. If you have any follow-up questions, please leave a comment below. Thank you! xoxoxo

