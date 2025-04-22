Watch the Recording: Kate Baer's Poem on Female Friendship Made Us Cry

Hi!! Thank you so much for joining us for a Big Salad & Friends live stream with bestselling poet and internet bff(who’d also joined us for our live event in Seattle). We had such a fun, funny time chatting.
If you’d like, you can watch the recording above. Here are a few highlights:
00:25 — Kate tells us about her great-grandmother’s drawings (behind her)
01:13 — favorite novelists who write about people’s rich inner lives
01:55 — thoughts on the movie A Real Pain with Kieran Culkin
3:11 — the naked woman on the cover of Kate’s next book, How About Now
5:50 — what we felt like when we turned 40
7:30 — why Kate loves Cher
9:05 — how every mom has one song they overplay throughout their kids’ childhoods (my mom’s = Total Eclipse of the Heart)
10:05 — why Kate chose to live in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
13:00 — on writing honestly about motherhood and marriage
16:00 — the boredom of early motherhood; a realization about kids’ growing up
19:30 — when friends share openly about their marriages
23:00 — the vibrator that Kate won’t stop yapping about
26:10 — Joanna and Kate commiserate about misophonia
29:57 — Kate reads her staggering poem “The Bridesmaid’s Speech”
33:15 — summer clothes we’re into
34:55 — the joys of female friendship
36:00 — reader q: Kate’s writing process
38:00 — irrational fears
41:10 — Kate reads another incredible poem from her new book
Thanks again for watching — we are so thrilled to have you here. If you have any follow-up questions, please leave a comment below. Thank you! xoxoxo
