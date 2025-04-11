Hello! How‘s your week going? This week we’re featuring our friend Nicki Sebastian, who is a genius at capturing friendship and family life with her camera.

Nicki lives with her husband, Roni, and two girls, Cami and Cece, in Los Angeles, and her humor is infectious. This year, she dressed up as Kristen Wiig’s SNL character, Sue, for Halloween.

“I have a hard time keeping surprises because of my extreme level of excitement,” she told us. “So, I really identify with this character of hers, lol.”

Here, Nicki shares 12 more fun things, including a secret to looking radiant in photos and the sweatshirt she wears on repeat…

Game: Our family has revived Life, the timeless classic. It makes my kids feel grown up, but also I enjoy it because you get to create a new path every time. Pet: We recently adopted a five-year-old golden retriever named Dale through the Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue. Adopting an older dog is a beautiful thing, because they need homes and you get to skip the puppy phase — they come to you chilled out and ready for love. He’s completed our family.