I Want to Dress Exactly Like Youngna Park
Plus, she shares her pattern-happy clothes, three great books, and joining an over-40 tennis team ("it's the highlight of my life," she says).
Hi! How are you? What are your plans this weekend? The weather is warming up, so Freddie and I are planning to hang out on my stoop and feel the sun on our faces.
Today, we’re featuring, a writer and digital product advisor who works with companies like the New York Times and Tinybop to build technology for kids and families. She also publishes , a smart, funny newsletter that’s about style, parenting, reading, and so much more. We’ve been a fan of hers for years.
Here, Youngna shares 11 surprises and delights, including decor for a small apartment and how she chooses gifts for friends…
Jacket: While waiting in line at a secondhand store, I saw this Le Mont St. Michel work jacket on a discards rack. It’s my greatest thrifting find; I wear it all the time.
Walks: I do my best thinking while walking. And I love noticing how the flowers in our neighborhood bloom in the same sequence every spring: crocuses, snowdrops, daffodils, magnolias, cherry blossoms. (My pants, above, are Madewell’s Emmett wide-leg pants, thrifted; they still come in many colors.)