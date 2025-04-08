Playback speed
Watch the Recording: Joanna and Hunter's Live Chat

Including a funny take on The White Lotus finale, our current celebrity crushes, and a genius life tip.
Joanna Goddard
and
Hunter Harris
Apr 08, 2025
10
1
Transcript

Hi!! Thank you so much for joining us for a Big Salad & Friends live stream with

Hunter Harris
(the brilliant culture writer who joined us for our first-ever live event and who always has the best TV recommendations). We had the best time chatting about sexy movies, the #1 color we want to wear this summer, and letting go of perfectionism. If you missed it, you can watch the recording above. And here are a few highlights:

  • 0:26 — Hunter’s dad’s supportive text (so sweet!)

  • 1:30 — Hunter’s writing process, including when she writes and how she watches TV and movies

  • 3:00 — do you keep your phone in your bedroom? we have strong thoughts

  • 4:25 — thoughts on The Pitt and The Baldwins

  • 6:20 — a cringe-y red carpet clip of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

  • 8:38 — Hunter’s funny take on what The White Lotus is really about (don’t worry, no spoilers)

  • 9:24 — Hunter’s strategy for writing about TV and film

  • 11:24 — sexy scenes in TV/movies, like Erin Brockovich and Jungle Fever and Normal people

  • 13:06 — Mindy Kaling’s funny New Yorker piece about hot jobs in rom-coms

  • 15:28 — updates on Hunter’s dog, Remy, including what her human voice would sound like

  • 17:09 — who would play you in a movie?

  • 20:53 — Parker Posey’s Southern accent in The White Lotus

  • 21:40 — the best thing about being a ‘messy woman’

  • 22:02 — a life tip from Amy Poehler’s podcast episode with Rashida Jones

  • 24:24 — who’s your current celebrity crush?

  • 27:25 — reader q: what would you tell your 25-year-old self?

  • 30:31 — reader q: what’s your favorite bedroom in a movie?

  • 31:17 — what summer clothes are you looking forward to wearing?

  • 33:00 — when you’re stressed, what’s your comfort watch?

This spring, we’ll be chatting live with more friends — including Kate Baer, Catherine Newman, and others — about everything from parenting and careers, to grey hair and botox. Upcoming Big Salad & Friends live streams are for paid subscribers, so please subscribe if you’d like.

Thanks again for watching — we LOVE having you here! If you have any follow-up questions, please leave a comment below. Thank you xoxoxo

